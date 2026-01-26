Goldman Sachs Group has reported to the AMF that, on January 19, it exceeded the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Nanobiotix, through the companies it controls, as a result of an off-market share acquisition.
The American investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 2,608,274 Nanobiotix shares representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 5.39% of the capital and 5.21% of the voting rights in this biotechnology company.
Nanobiotix: Goldman Sachs Surpasses 5% Threshold
Published on 01/26/2026 at 06:02 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
NANOBIOTIX
+0.11%
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share