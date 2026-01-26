Goldman Sachs Group has reported to the AMF that, on January 19, it exceeded the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Nanobiotix, through the companies it controls, as a result of an off-market share acquisition.

The American investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 2,608,274 Nanobiotix shares representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 5.39% of the capital and 5.21% of the voting rights in this biotechnology company.