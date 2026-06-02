Launched in 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders segment brings together an exclusive club of listed companies, handpicked for their strong growth profiles, innovative capacity, and weight within the European tech ecosystem.

For Nanobiotix, this inclusion validates its position at the intersection of nanotechnology, physics, and medicine. The company is currently developing a portfolio of nanotherapeutic platforms designed to address major unmet medical needs.

'Our entry into the Euronext Tech Leaders segment recognizes not only the progress we have made as a company, but also the broader potential of physics-based innovation to contribute significantly to the future of healthcare,' said Laurent Levy, co-founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Nanobiotix.

A catalyst for financial visibility

Beyond the prestige, this designation offers concrete strategic advantages in the markets. By joining this community of innovators, Nanobiotix will benefit from privileged access to a broad network of market participants and enhanced exposure during exclusive events.

This showcase is designed to capture the interest of major international investment funds, a significant asset to support the biotech's long-term growth and financing.