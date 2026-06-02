Nanobiotix joins the Euronext Tech Leaders index

The French biotech pioneer in physics-based medical approaches has reached a new symbolic milestone. The company announced its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders index, the pan-European exchange's flagship initiative designed to bolster the visibility and appeal of the continent's high-growth tech firms among international investors.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:03 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Launched in 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders segment brings together an exclusive club of listed companies, handpicked for their strong growth profiles, innovative capacity, and weight within the European tech ecosystem.



For Nanobiotix, this inclusion validates its position at the intersection of nanotechnology, physics, and medicine. The company is currently developing a portfolio of nanotherapeutic platforms designed to address major unmet medical needs.



'Our entry into the Euronext Tech Leaders segment recognizes not only the progress we have made as a company, but also the broader potential of physics-based innovation to contribute significantly to the future of healthcare,' said Laurent Levy, co-founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Nanobiotix.



A catalyst for financial visibility



Beyond the prestige, this designation offers concrete strategic advantages in the markets. By joining this community of innovators, Nanobiotix will benefit from privileged access to a broad network of market participants and enhanced exposure during exclusive events.



This showcase is designed to capture the interest of major international investment funds, a significant asset to support the biotech's long-term growth and financing.