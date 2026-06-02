Nanobiotix joins the Euronext Tech Leaders index
The French biotech pioneer in physics-based medical approaches has reached a new symbolic milestone. The company announced its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders index, the pan-European exchange's flagship initiative designed to bolster the visibility and appeal of the continent's high-growth tech firms among international investors.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:03 pm EDT
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For Nanobiotix, this inclusion validates its position at the intersection of nanotechnology, physics, and medicine. The company is currently developing a portfolio of nanotherapeutic platforms designed to address major unmet medical needs.
'Our entry into the Euronext Tech Leaders segment recognizes not only the progress we have made as a company, but also the broader potential of physics-based innovation to contribute significantly to the future of healthcare,' said Laurent Levy, co-founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Nanobiotix.
A catalyst for financial visibility
Beyond the prestige, this designation offers concrete strategic advantages in the markets. By joining this community of innovators, Nanobiotix will benefit from privileged access to a broad network of market participants and enhanced exposure during exclusive events.
This showcase is designed to capture the interest of major international investment funds, a significant asset to support the biotech's long-term growth and financing.