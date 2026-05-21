Nanobiotix raises 85 million euros
The French biotech firm, a specialist in physics-based therapeutic approaches for cancer treatment, announced this morning the final terms of its capital increase via a global offering. The transaction allows the company to raise total gross proceeds of approximately 85 million euros (or 98.6 million dollars), before deducting commissions and financial expenses.
Published on 05/21/2026 at 11:58 am EDT
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A discount of nearly 15% compared to the average share price
The issue price was set at 33.60 EUR per ordinary share (and 33.57 EUR per PFW). This amount corresponds exactly to the 38.98 USD price of the U.S. offering, calculated based on an exchange rate of one euro to 1.16 USD.
In order to attract institutional investors, Nanobiotix management granted a 14.92% discount relative to the volume-weighted average price of the stock on Euronext Paris over the last three trading sessions (May 18, 19, and 20, 2026). Of the total gross amount, 73.4 million euros come from shares and ADSs, while 11.6 million euros are derived from pre-funded instruments (PFW).
Between 50% and 60% of the funds raised will be used to advance the Nanoprimer and other platforms. Between 30% and 40% are intended to fund general corporate purposes, and less than 10% will support the development and advancement of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3).