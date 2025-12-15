Nanobiotix announced that following the revision of the Euronext Paris indices, the Scientific Advisory Board decided to include it in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, a decision that will take effect on Friday, December 19, after the market closes.
According to the biotechnology company, this inclusion should increase its visibility among institutional investors, strengthen its presence on European stock markets, and increase its exposure to index-based investment strategies.
"This inclusion reflects the financial markets' continued confidence in our long-term strategy and in the disruptive potential of our nanotherapeutic solutions," said Laurent Levy, Chairman of the Executive Board.
