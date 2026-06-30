Narrow gains in sight for Europe ahead of fresh data

Europe's main stock markets are expected to open slightly higher but with only modest moves on Tuesday morning, as markets continue to tread water while waiting for new signals on the economic outlook and monetary policy. About half an hour before trading gets under way, Paris's CAC 40 is indicated up around 0.2%, Germany's DAX is up roughly 0.5% and the FTSE 100 is seen around flat.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/30/2026 at 02:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Monday, the major indexes on the Old Continent ended the first session of the week in negative territory, with declines ranging from 0.1% in London to 0.2% in Paris, notably after a fresh bout of tensions in the Middle East over the weekend, marked by exchanges of fire between Americans and Iranians.



Wall Street fared much better last night, as investors chose to welcome the latest signs of de-escalation between Washington and Tehran after the clashes of recent days. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones rose 0.6% and the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.



A rebound in the tech giants also contributed to the advance in U.S. equities, with the Nasdaq 100 jumping more than 2.2% by the end of the session.



The end of excessive AI concentration?



Beneath the surface, the market's recent change in complexion is starting to raise a few questions.



The latest sessions have been fairly turbulent, mainly for U.S. technology stocks, hit by sharp sector rotations driven by a clear reassessment of valuations tied to artificial intelligence.



Michael Hartnett, Bank of America's star strategist, notes that investors are carrying out a "tactical" rotation, moving away from AI giants in favor of cyclical segments and smaller caps, a shift that he says is sketching out the first signs of market broadening after a phase of extreme concentration.



With the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is pushing energy prices lower and restoring confidence in global growth, global stock markets appear to have shifted from a "concentration" mode to a "diffusion" mode that is leading them to favor more cyclical stocks, particularly those linked to consumption.



Investors on alert



For now, this change in setup, which coincides with the end of the first half, could prompt investors to adopt a degree of caution ahead of a run of fresh economic indicators that could influence central banks' monetary policy.



In Europe, traders will look this morning at the latest inflation figures in France, Germany and Italy, which will help them gauge whether the recent pullback in oil prices is feeding through favorably to price levels.



On Wall Street, the session also looks set to be busy with the monthly JOLTS job openings figures and the Conference Board's consumer confidence measure, ahead of Thursday's closely watched monthly jobs report.



Market jitters could ratchet higher as two key dates approach: the speech tomorrow in Sintra by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, which could confirm his willingness to break with the usual messaging and practices of the U.S. central bank.



On the earnings front, Nike's results, due this evening after the New York close, will be closely watched to determine whether the world's number-one sporting goods company, whose shares are down more than 35% this year, can manage to halt the erosion of its sales and margins, or whether its operational decline will worsen amid intensifying competition, notably from adidas.



Flat calm, or almost, across other asset classes



The euro remains stuck below the $1.14 level ahead of today's data, as FX traders reacted little to the speech delivered yesterday by Christine Lagarde in Sintra, which failed to give the currency market any real direction.



The single currency is down another 0.3% at 1.1385 against the greenback, but remains well above its key support at 1.1325.



In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries continues to edge lower to 4.3740% as investors await more detail from Kevin Warsh.



Oil prices are lower, weighed down by the easing geopolitical backdrop between the United States and Iran, which is giving way to a new structural dynamic in which crude prices could depend more on the evolution of monetary policy and the potential drag created by higher interest rates.



Brent is currently down 1.2% to below $72.3 a barrel and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off 0.8% at $70.20.