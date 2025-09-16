Tick-tock, tick-tock - the countdown is on ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision tomorrow evening. Investor confidence remains buoyant: several major indices have soared to record highs, and enthusiasm for technology stocks is holding steady.

In finance, the adage "buy the rumour, sell the news" is used to describe classic anticipatory behaviour among investors. In practice, it means taking a position ahead of a known event and selling once it is confirmed, often because the expected gain has already been priced in. In other words, it is the anticipation of an event that generates the most market movement, far more than the event itself. Without anticipation, prices would remain static until official announcements were made, stifling any momentum. Such a market would cease to reflect the future and instead merely record the past. It would lose much of its appeal.

Right now, investors are clearly pricing in a quarter-point rate cut expected from the Fed tomorrow. Nothing appears likely to derail the decision – or at least nothing remotely reasonable. One might imagine Jerome Powell finally losing it under constant haranguing from Donald Trump and attempting to silence the President by forcing him to swallow MAGA caps, but that seems about as likely as a French government celebrating its first anniversary. The real question for tomorrow is whether markets will indeed sell the news.

Of course, the adage is flexible. In the case of a takeover rumour, it makes sense to buy the rumour and sell the news, as there is often little left to gain once the cards are on the table. But when it comes to the Fed or the earnings of a high-growth company, the original rumour may well be replaced by another – or even recycled. Consider this: if an investor bought Nvidia stock on the expectation of sharply higher earnings, they wouldn’t necessarily sell once the company delivers and announces it expects further strong growth. It’s the same story, simply reset.

The Fed fits a similar mould. Markets may not sell tomorrow’s rate cut if the central bank signals that more are to follow. At the risk of repeating myself for the 1,211th time in twenty (twenty-five?) years, investors adore rate cuts, market-friendly central banks and ultra-loose monetary policy. Half of humanity could be on life support, the US election could pit Elon Musk against a Neptunian, and Netflix might be down indefinitely – Wall Street would still rally if the Fed promised lower rates.

So, will markets sell the news tomorrow? Who knows. For now, they're rising. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.8% last night, marking a ninth straight session of gains and closing at 24,294 points – a new record. Back in early October 2002, nearly 23 years ago, the index was languishing below 800 points after the implosion of the dotcom bubble. It took 16 years to reclaim its 2000 peak (just above 4,800 points). It crossed 5,000 in December 2016, 10,000 in June 2020 and 20,000 in June 2024. Confidence is running high, and the only real turn-off would be a resolutely austere forward-looking message from the Fed – hawkish, in central bank parlance. Markets are still betting on two more rate cuts before year-end. Any indication to the contrary would be poorly received, though not necessarily fatal.

Of note, the Fed meeting that begins today and concludes with tomorrow's decision will include both Stephen Miran and Lisa Cook. Miran, Donald Trump’s Trojan horse within the institution, has been confirmed by the Senate. Cook, meanwhile, has been authorised by the courts to participate, despite being dismissed by the President. A stalemate of sorts, though the noose around the Fed's independence is visibly tightening.

Elsewhere, a fresh batch of US macroeconomic data is due this afternoon, though none of it is expected to alter the monetary policy trajectory. Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping on Friday. The two countries have reached an agreement allowing TikTok to continue operating in the US – as if this compromise were a precondition for any further discussion. TikTok diplomacy, if you will. Slightly unsettling, isn’t it?

In France, newly appointed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is battling to stay the course. The CAC 40’s six consecutive sessions of gains, alongside stable French borrowing costs, suggest markets are extending him a degree of credit.

Across Asian markets, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index (tracking 12 markets including Japan, China, Taiwan, Australia and South Korea) is on course for a ninth straight gain, mirroring the Nasdaq 100. Tech-heavy markets such as South Korea and Taiwan are up more than 1% this morning. Australia, Japan and India are gaining between 0.2% and 0.5%. Chinese bourses are slightly more subdued, with Hong Kong flat and Shanghai edging lower. European markets are expected to open modestly higher.

Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: unemployment claims and the 3-month ILO unemployment rate in the United Kingdom; in the eurozone, industrial production CVS GM, labor costs GA, and the ZEW survey on expectations; in Germany, the ZEW survey on the current situation and expectations; in the United States, retail sales advances GM, capacity utilization, industrial production GM, business inventories, and the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,682.87

: US$3,682.87 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.52

: US$67.52 United States 10 years : 4.04%

: 4.04% BITCOIN: US$116,032

In corporate news:

BNP Paribas is targeting a ROTE of 13% in 2028.

Kering was the victim of a data breach discovered in June, affecting a limited amount of customer information for some of its brands (Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, according to the BBC).

The Italian government has announced that STMicroelectronics will not be cutting jobs in the country after all.

Wendel reduces its stake in Bureau Veritas.

Passenger traffic at Aéroports de Paris rose 3% in August.

In response to speculation about buyer interest, Rubis confirms that discussions are at a very preliminary stage.

VusionGroup raises its annual forecast after its H1 results.

The chairman of Banco de Sabadell believes that BBVA should significantly increase the amount of its takeover bid to win over its board of directors.

Kemira acquires a water treatment services company in the United States.

The Swiss Competition Commission closes its investigation into Swisscom.

The offer to sell Google's advertising technology falls far short of the Justice Department's expectations, according to Bloomberg. This does not prevent parent company Alphabet from passing the $3 trillion market capitalisation mark.

The Canadian antitrust regulator will review the merger between Anglo American and Teck Resources. Prime Minister Mark Carney has reportedly told Anglo American that he will only authorise the deal if the company's headquarters are located in Canada.

Donald Trump is suing The New York Times for defamation, seeking $15 billion in damages.

Nvidia says it complies fully with Chinese antitrust law following accusations from Beijing.

The White House orders Delta Air Lines to terminate its joint venture agreements with Aeromexico by 1 January.

Amazon is set to launch augmented reality football coverage, according to the FT.

Tencent makes its first bond offering since 2021.

