Investor convictions appear strikingly soft this autumn. To paint with slightly broad strokes, last week's sentiment swung from extreme pessimism to sudden optimism. At first, artificial intelligence was dismissed as a massive deception, cryptocurrencies were considered doomed, US interest rates were thought to be stuck at high levels indefinitely, tech stocks were seen on the verge of collapse. By yesterday, the mood had flipped: AI was viewed as full of promise, crypto had supposedly shed its excesses and was poised for a rebound, and US rates were expected to fall sharply.

The market's goldfish memory is common knowledge. The Nasdaq 100 ended Monday's session up 2.6%. While doubts remain over whether the colossal AI investments can truly deliver equally colossal profits, the US Federal Reserve has abruptly changed its tune, and that makes all the difference.

What happened over the past few days remains unclear. Judging by the conspicuous silence of seasoned Fed watchers, they're in the dark as well. Has the Fed gained access to data not yet available to markets? Has it concluded that it pushed orthodoxy too far? Whatever the reason, Fed officials have been out in force signalling that a rate cut is on the table for 10 December. Even those close to Chair Jerome Powell have taken to the airwaves to support the idea. Just ten days ago, the hawks had so thoroughly silenced the doves that markets had largely abandoned any hope of a December cut.

So what does this mean? Well, it's the return of the Fed Put. The Fed Put is the moment the US central bank feels compelled to take action it would ordinarily avoid, in order to offset a specific risk. Historically, it has served as a safety net for risk assets. It's not always healthy, but it's how things are. We touched on this yesterday in relation to Bank of America's latest study. It's that moment when hawks, the hardline central bankers, finally capitulate to the doves, the more accommodating faction.

Investors detected the Fed Put in the recent statements from Federal Reserve officials. After John Williams last Friday, Mary Daly and Christopher Waller on Monday further paved the way for a potential rate cut. Traders on the FedWatch tool now assign an 81% probability to a December cut; over on Polymarket, the odds are even higher at 84%.

Volatility remains elevated, and the market's recent slide may not be over just yet. But the safety net deployed by the Fed is a crucial development. In the coming days, a backlog of delayed data releases will help refine forecasts. That begins this afternoon with the release of US producer price figures - somewhat stale now, given they were originally due on 16 October and cover September. The same goes for retail sales data, also due this afternoon but dating back to September and initially scheduled for 15 October.

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump has spoken with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. According to the White House, all is well and everyone's getting along, despite Taiwan remaining a key flashpoint. The situation is less clear when it comes to Ukraine, where disarray within the US administration has clouded its strategy towards Russia. Nevertheless, the joint Ukrainian-European counterproposal to Washington's peace plan appears to have landed well in the capital. Meanwhile, the EU and US continue their thorny negotiations over tariffs.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's market resumed trading slowly after a public holiday. The Nikkei 225 closed flat, showing little enthusiasm for the US tech rebound. China proved more responsive, with the CSI 300 gaining a solid 0.9%, while the Hang Seng added a more modest 0.2%. South Korea, which often tracks the Nasdaq closely, remained cautious too: the KOSPI edged up just 0.3%. India and Australia each eked out a 0.1% rise. In Europe, leading indicators point lower, mirroring US futures.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: new car registrations in the European Union 27; in Germany, the GDP SA QoQ; in the United States, the FHFA House Price Index, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, pending home sales, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,142.65

: US$4,142.65 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.99

: US$62.99 United States 10 years : 4.03%

: 4.03% BITCOIN: US$87,750.5

In corporate news:

WH Smith is under investigation by the UK regulator for accounting errors in its US operations, leading to an FCA inquiry.

is under investigation by the UK regulator for accounting errors in its US operations, leading to an FCA inquiry. Baillie Gifford has increased its stake in Moonpig Group PLC to 10.04%.

has increased its stake in Moonpig Group PLC to 10.04%. Cellbxhealth PLC plans to raise £6.8 million through a share subscription at 1.0 pence each.

plans to raise £6.8 million through a share subscription at 1.0 pence each. BP plc's Olympic Pipeline is offline due to a leak, affecting airline fuel supplies with no restart timeline.

Wizz Air has announced executive changes, appointing a new CFO and transitioning the former CFO to chief commercial officer.

has announced executive changes, appointing a new CFO and transitioning the former CFO to chief commercial officer. Polarean Imaging has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with South Korea's DK Healthcare for its xenon MRI platform.

has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with South Korea's DK Healthcare for its xenon MRI platform. Novo Nordisk faces stock price impacts as financial institutions lower target prices and downgrade recommendations after the Phase 3 Evoke study failure in Alzheimer's disease.

faces stock price impacts as financial institutions lower target prices and downgrade recommendations after the Phase 3 Evoke study failure in Alzheimer's disease. Novartis reports positive phase III trial results for Ianalumab in ITP, FDA approval for gene therapy Itvisma, and a $2.59 million wholesale acquisition cost for Itvisma.

reports positive phase III trial results for Ianalumab in ITP, FDA approval for gene therapy Itvisma, and a $2.59 million wholesale acquisition cost for Itvisma. EFG International AG announced a record net profit of approximately CHF 320 million for the first 10 months and set ambitious financial targets for 2026-2028.

announced a record net profit of approximately CHF 320 million for the first 10 months and set ambitious financial targets for 2026-2028. ABN Amro plans to cut 5,200 jobs by 2028, sell its Alfam personal loan business to Rabobank, and set growth and profitability targets.

plans to cut 5,200 jobs by 2028, sell its Alfam personal loan business to Rabobank, and set growth and profitability targets. Stora Enso has introduced a new reporting framework and financial targets, aiming for an operating margin above 10% and revenue growth exceeding 4% by 2025.

has introduced a new reporting framework and financial targets, aiming for an operating margin above 10% and revenue growth exceeding 4% by 2025. Skanska AB has signed a $256 million contract to construct a new data center in the U.S. and will renovate the Stockholm Opera House.

has signed a $256 million contract to construct a new data center in the U.S. and will renovate the Stockholm Opera House. Bioarctic shares rose 7% following positive Alzheimer study results from Novo Nordisk, despite a target price cut by Goldman Sachs.

shares rose 7% following positive Alzheimer study results from Novo Nordisk, despite a target price cut by Goldman Sachs. Amazon is expanding its AI and data center capabilities with significant investments, including a $15 billion expansion in Indiana and a $50 billion project for U.S. government clients.

is expanding its AI and data center capabilities with significant investments, including a $15 billion expansion in Indiana and a $50 billion project for U.S. government clients. Agilent Technologies exceeded fourth-quarter revenue estimates with $1.86 billion, driven by strong demand for lab and medical diagnostic equipment.

exceeded fourth-quarter revenue estimates with $1.86 billion, driven by strong demand for lab and medical diagnostic equipment. Keysight reported strong Q1 results due to sustained AI data center demand.

