Nasdaq Inc.: The discreet architect of financial infrastructure
We often talk about the Nasdaq, but few people know about Nasdaq Inc., the company behind the famous stockmarket indices. The heir to the world's first electronic stock exchange, it is not just a market operator: it is a network builder, a technology designer and a catalyst for innovation. Today, in light of its Q2 2025 results, the company is in excellent health and has a strategy that, in our view, makes it a particularly solid investment opportunity.
Surperformance is Buy on NASDAQ, INC. since 2025-08-06
Nasdaq, Inc. is one of the world's leaders Stock Exchanges. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- trading services (52%): operations execution and managing on shares, derivatives, obligations, commodities, structured products and exchange-traded funds;
- sale of data and market indexes (29.2%);
- market software sale (18.1%). Besides, the group offers solutions of brokerage, storage, clearing and settlement of securities, information surveillance and delivery;
- other (0.7%).
The United States account for 80.3% of net sales.