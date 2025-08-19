Nasdaq Inc.: The discreet architect of financial infrastructure We often talk about the Nasdaq, but few people know about Nasdaq Inc., the company behind the famous stockmarket indices. The heir to the world's first electronic stock exchange, it is not just a market operator: it is a network builder, a technology designer and a catalyst for innovation. Today, in light of its Q2 2025 results, the company is in excellent health and has a strategy that, in our view, makes it a particularly solid investment opportunity. Tommy Douziech Published on 08/19/2025 at 08:44 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2025 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on NASDAQ, INC. since 2025-08-06 .