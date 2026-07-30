Equity markets remain caught between the sell-off in AI-related stocks, renewed tensions in Iran and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Yesterday, investors had to contend with all three at once. Microsoft provided some relief after the closing bell, but sentiment remains fragile this morning ahead of a heavy macroeconomic calendar.

The rout in technology stocks continued yesterday. The US Nasdaq 100 fell for a sixth consecutive session, recording its sharpest one-day decline in a month, down 2.06%. The index has now entered correction territory, having fallen by more than 10% from its most recent peak on 3 June.

That can be interpreted in two ways. Optimists may see the pullback as a healthy reset before a recovery. More cautious investors may fear that it marks the beginning of a bear market, generally defined as a decline of at least 20%.

The mood is somewhat brighter this morning. Microsoft reported strong results, sending its shares nearly 9% higher in after-hours trading. Samsung Electronics also delivered encouraging figures.

Those gains helped offset a disappointing response to Meta Platforms' results, which added to concerns that major technology groups may be spending too aggressively on artificial intelligence. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company fell 7.5% after the close on Wall Street. Qualcomm and Arm also failed to impress investors.

The broader market came under pressure yesterday for more traditional reasons. The resumption of US strikes on Iran, following a provocation by Tehran, sent oil prices sharply higher just as the Fed was preparing to announce its latest policy decision.

Higher oil prices can feed directly into inflation, making it harder for central banks to keep price growth under control. Renewed geopolitical tensions involving major energy-producing countries therefore complicate the monetary policy outlook.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and repeated that it remained alert to inflation risks. The decision itself contained few surprises, but Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks failed to provide markets with much clarity.

Comments from analysts this morning included: "the reasoning was difficult to follow"; "Warsh has failed his first major test"; "the Fed is trying to sound hawkish but is missing the mark"; and "Warsh says markets are tightening financial conditions on the Fed's behalf, but the market response is to question the central bank's credibility".

The final comment referred to the rise in US bond yields following the announcement. The yield on the 30-year Treasury climbed to its highest level since 2007.

Warsh's remarks reduced market expectations of a rate rise in September. The bond market, however, appeared to signal that investors regarded the central bank's stance as too accommodating. That tension is likely to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly if the conflict in the Middle East escalates again.

Another wave of corporate earnings is due today across Europe, the United States and Asia. After Microsoft and Meta last night, Apple and Amazon will be the main attractions, although both report after the US market closes.

Investors will focus closely on Apple's margins amid rising component costs. At Amazon, attention will centre on artificial intelligence spending and growth in the company's cloud computing business.

The macroeconomic calendar is equally busy. Several European countries and the United States will publish their first estimates of second-quarter GDP. Germany will release preliminary inflation data for July, while the US will publish June's PCE inflation figures.

The Bank of England will also announce its latest monetary policy decision at midday.

In Asia-Pacific markets, an early rebound has struggled to maintain momentum. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.8%. In South Korea, the KOSPI was down 1.5% with two hours of trading remaining, after initially moving higher.

Samsung's strong opening gain following its results has largely faded. To curb excessive volatility in the country's benchmark index, the authorities are reportedly considering tighter restrictions on retail investors' exposure to leveraged ETFs.

Other Asian markets are lower this morning, including Sydney, Mumbai, Shanghai and Hong Kong. European futures point to a weaker opening, although earnings released this morning could provide some support.

US futures remain in positive territory but have given up part of their earlier gains.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.335

: 1.335 Gold : 4,037.72

: 4,037.72 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 91.48

: 91.48 United States 10 years : 4.7%

: 4.7% BITCOIN: 63,980.1

In corporate news:

From Europe

From North America

From Asia and elsewhere

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: