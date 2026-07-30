The rout in technology stocks continued yesterday. The US Nasdaq 100 fell for a sixth consecutive session, recording its sharpest one-day decline in a month, down 2.06%. The index has now entered correction territory, having fallen by more than 10% from its most recent peak on 3 June.
That can be interpreted in two ways. Optimists may see the pullback as a healthy reset before a recovery. More cautious investors may fear that it marks the beginning of a bear market, generally defined as a decline of at least 20%.
The mood is somewhat brighter this morning. Microsoft reported strong results, sending its shares nearly 9% higher in after-hours trading. Samsung Electronics also delivered encouraging figures.
Those gains helped offset a disappointing response to Meta Platforms' results, which added to concerns that major technology groups may be spending too aggressively on artificial intelligence. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company fell 7.5% after the close on Wall Street. Qualcomm and Arm also failed to impress investors.
The broader market came under pressure yesterday for more traditional reasons. The resumption of US strikes on Iran, following a provocation by Tehran, sent oil prices sharply higher just as the Fed was preparing to announce its latest policy decision.
Higher oil prices can feed directly into inflation, making it harder for central banks to keep price growth under control. Renewed geopolitical tensions involving major energy-producing countries therefore complicate the monetary policy outlook.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and repeated that it remained alert to inflation risks. The decision itself contained few surprises, but Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks failed to provide markets with much clarity.
Comments from analysts this morning included: "the reasoning was difficult to follow"; "Warsh has failed his first major test"; "the Fed is trying to sound hawkish but is missing the mark"; and "Warsh says markets are tightening financial conditions on the Fed's behalf, but the market response is to question the central bank's credibility".
The final comment referred to the rise in US bond yields following the announcement. The yield on the 30-year Treasury climbed to its highest level since 2007.
Warsh's remarks reduced market expectations of a rate rise in September. The bond market, however, appeared to signal that investors regarded the central bank's stance as too accommodating. That tension is likely to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly if the conflict in the Middle East escalates again.
Another wave of corporate earnings is due today across Europe, the United States and Asia. After Microsoft and Meta last night, Apple and Amazon will be the main attractions, although both report after the US market closes.
Investors will focus closely on Apple's margins amid rising component costs. At Amazon, attention will centre on artificial intelligence spending and growth in the company's cloud computing business.
The macroeconomic calendar is equally busy. Several European countries and the United States will publish their first estimates of second-quarter GDP. Germany will release preliminary inflation data for July, while the US will publish June's PCE inflation figures.
The Bank of England will also announce its latest monetary policy decision at midday.
In Asia-Pacific markets, an early rebound has struggled to maintain momentum. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.8%. In South Korea, the KOSPI was down 1.5% with two hours of trading remaining, after initially moving higher.
Samsung's strong opening gain following its results has largely faded. To curb excessive volatility in the country's benchmark index, the authorities are reportedly considering tighter restrictions on retail investors' exposure to leveraged ETFs.
Other Asian markets are lower this morning, including Sydney, Mumbai, Shanghai and Hong Kong. European futures point to a weaker opening, although earnings released this morning could provide some support.
US futures remain in positive territory but have given up part of their earlier gains.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.335
- Gold: 4,037.72
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 91.48
- United States 10 years: 4.7%
- BITCOIN: 63,980.1
In corporate news:
From Europe
- Company results (comments are made in the heat of the moment and do not prejudge share price movements)
- Hargreaves Services beats guidance in results.
- EDP beat forecasts in the first half of the year, with net profit rising in the second quarter.
- L'Oréal posted a record operating margin in the first half of the year. The share price rose by 1.6 per cent in after-hours trading on OTC Markets.
- Airbus exceeded expectations in Q2, but management is reluctant to extrapolate this performance to the rest of the year. The share price fell by 4 per cent in after-hours trading on OTC Markets.
- Davide Campari has raised its 2026 profit forecast.
- Knorr-Bremse has raised its forecasts for 2026 and set its targets for 2030.
- Jeronimo Martins has missed estimates.
- Terna has confirmed its net profit and turnover outlook for the 2026 financial year.
- BAE Systems has secured a GBP 5.9 billion contract for the development of the Dreadnought nuclear submarines.
- BP plc to sell 15% stake in its Iraqi unit as it seeks alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.
- Eni is banking on rapid development of the Junin 5 oil field in Venezuela.
- Fitch has confirmed Generali’s IFS rating at AA- with a stable outlook.
- Audi employees are protesting against the potential closure of a German Volkswagen plant.
- EQT is selling its stake in Quantios to Vista Equity Partners.
- Today’s key earnings releases: Shell, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Rolls-Royce, BBVA, British American Tobacco, Enel, ING Groep, Lloyds Banking, BAE Systems, Ferrari, London Stock Exchange, UCB, ArcelorMittal, Erste Group, Haleon, Universal Music, Prysmian, adidas, Heidelberg Materials.
From North America
- Stocks rising after the close following their quarterly results: Fortinet (+10%), Microsoft (+8.9%), LAM Research (+6.6%), Chipotle (+6%), Starbucks (+4.7%)…
- Stocks rising in after-hours trading following their quarterly results: Carvana (-8%), Meta Platforms (-7.5%), ARM (-5.7%), Qualcomm (-4.7%), L3 Harris (-4.3%)…
- Microsoft beat expectations in Q4 of its financial year thanks to Azure and AI, with an increase in adjusted EPS and revenue.
- Meta’s free cash flow is dwindling under the weight of AI investments.
- Qualcomm forecasts revenue of USD 9.7–10.5 billion for Q4, slightly below the consensus, and is accelerating its diversification into data centres.
- LAM Research beats consensus expectations and forecasts strong growth for the current quarter, driven by demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
- ARM reports adjusted EPS of USD 0.45 for Q1, compared with the expected USD 0.40, and forecasts quarterly revenue above expectations, driven by demand for AI chips.
- Johnson & Johnson has lowered its profit forecast for 2026.
- Intel is supplying its chip technology to a start-up as part of a rare licensing agreement.
- Today’s key earnings releases: Apple, Amazon.com, Mastercard, Stryker, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Altria, The Southern Company, Trane Technologies, Valero Energy, KKR, Intercontinental Exchange, Quanta Services, Enterprise Products Partners, Agnico Eagle Mines, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, American Electric Power Company, Arthur J. Gallagher, CRH, Air Products and Chemicals, Monolithic Power Systems, Corteva, Public Storage, Xcel Energy, Exelon, Ventas, Live Nation Entertainment, Coinbase Global, Yum! Brands, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, The Hershey Company, Roblox, Reddit, Martin Marietta Materials, Strategy, Ingersoll Rand, Edison International, EMCOR.
From Asia and elsewhere
- Samsung Electronics’ net profit in Q2 rose nineteen-fold, driven by demand for AI chips.
- LG Energy Solution’s second-quarter profit fell by 77 per cent due to bottlenecks in energy storage.
- Adani Enterprises posted a quarterly loss following a US$275 million settlement in the United States.
- Sony has launched a takeover bid for Tamron.
- US lawmakers have urged Apple to abandon any attempts to purchase chips from Chinese semiconductor suppliers CXMT and Yangtze Memory Technologies.
- Singapore Telecommunications has confirmed talks regarding the sale of a stake in Optus.
- JOGMEC will invest up to 34 MUSD in a rare-earth project by Toyota Tsusho in Namibia.
- Kia is to invest $649 million to produce and market electric vehicles in Mexico.
- Today’s key earnings releases: Samsung Electronics, Tokyo Electron, Mizuho Financial, Delta Electronics, Japan Tobacco, Bajaj Finance, ASE Technology, Vale, Takeda Pharmaceutical.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc: Mediobanca maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 46 to GBX 35.
- Glencore Plc: Investec maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 13,000 to 14,ZAR 000.
- Standard Chartered Plc: Mediobanca maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 1820 to GBX 2050.
- Barclays Plc: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 550 to GBX 570.
- Centrica Plc: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from GBP 2.05 to GBP 2.
- Gsk Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 1950 to GBX 2000.
- Rio Tinto Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 67 to GBP 70.
- Astrazeneca Plc: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 104 to USD 211.90.
- Ibstock Plc: RBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 160 to GBX 130.
- Sage Group Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 900 to GBX 1050.
- Rio Tinto Plc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 8100 to GBX 8200.
- Wavestone Sa: Marex SA downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from EUR 65 to EUR 40.
- Hermès International: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 2300 to EUR 2000.
- Porsche Ag: Mediobanca maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 49 to EUR 47.
- Deutsche Bank Ag: Mediobanca maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 33 to EUR 35.