Mining giant Newmont announced on Monday the appointment of Natascha Viljoen as president and CEO, from January 2026. Currently chief operating officer, she will succeed Tom Palmer, who is retiring after leading the company since 2019. Viljoen will become the first woman to head the group in its history of over 100 years.

Natascha Viljoen joined Newmont in 2023 and previously held senior management positions at Valterra, BHP, and Lonmin. She welcomed the confidence placed in her by the board of directors and expressed her gratitude to Tom Palmer for his support during this transition. Palmer joined the group in 2014 and rose through the ranks to become CEO, after overseeing the Asia-Pacific region and serving as chief operating officer.

This handover comes amid a period of reorganization for Newmont, which is currently undertaking a program of asset disposals. In September, the group announced the sale of its stake in Orla Mining for $439m, a move that is part of its refocusing strategy.