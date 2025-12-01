LVMH announced on Friday evening that 1,899,397 shares had been acquired under the mandate entrusted on February 17 to an investment services provider (ISP), shares that will be canceled as previously announced.
This mandate, which ended on Friday, November 28, was part of the French luxury goods giant's share buyback program and involved the acquisition of LVMH shares for €1 billion.
Nearly 1.9 million LVMH shares repurchased by an ISP
Published on 12/01/2025 at 01:09 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share