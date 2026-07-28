Nemetschek reassures by confirming its full-year targets
Nemetschek is up 5%, to 63 EUR, after reassuring investors by fully reaffirming its operating outlook for 2026 (that is, excluding the impact of the HCSS acquisition) and by spelling out its guidance to reflect that deal.
The executive board continues to expect organic revenue growth, adjusted for currency effects, of between 14% and 15%, along with an EBITDA margin of 32% to 33% for the full current fiscal year.
Excluding one-off costs tied to the HCSS acquisition, the German construction software publisher even estimates its EBITDA margin would land at the top end of that range.
Following the first consolidation of HCSS on July 1, 2026, the board of directors expects an additional contribution, adjusted for currency effects, to the group's revenue growth of around 600 basis points for 2026.
Including the one-off acquisition-related costs and using the midpoint of the 32% to 33% EBITDA margin range, dilution of around 150 basis points is expected following the acquisition.
Nemetschek reiterates that it will provide detailed information on its second-quarter and first-half 2026 performance, along with further details on its business outlook for the rest of the year, on July 30.
Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering (CAE). The Build segment offers five-dimensional (5D) solutions for building information modeling, from tender, award and final accounting to costing, scheduling and cost accounting. The Manage segment specializes in information technology (IT) solutions for the administration of complex commercial properties. The Media and Entertainment segment develops three-dimensional (3D) modeling, painting, animation and rendering applications.
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