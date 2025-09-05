Nemetschek has decided to equip its software with the sharp eyes of artificial intelligence. The German group, already a leader in software solutions for architecture and construction, has announced the acquisition of Firmus AI through its subsidiary Bluebeam. The American company Firmus is a pioneer in pre-construction design review, specializing in the automated analysis of 2D PDF plans to detect inconsistencies and prevent risks. In other words, Nemetschek is adding a layer of critical intelligence to its digital toolbox.

Why is this acquisition a game changer?

The global construction industry is worth $13 trillion and continues to be dogged by delays, costly errors, and low productivity. Firmus AI provides a concrete solution: drastically reducing rework and strengthening quality assurance upstream. Its algorithms, capable of comparing different phases of drawings and identifying discrepancies in scope or missing information, help stabilize projects from the outset. Integration with Bluebeam (already the leader in digital collaboration in North America) promises to transform workflows. Teams will be able to collaborate more smoothly, relying on generative AI agents that will automate annotations, issue prioritization and reporting.

A bet on the future of AI in AEC

For Yves Padrines, CEO of Nemetschek, this move is much more than an opportunistic acquisition: it is part of a coherent strategy to propel AI to the heart of the architecture, engineering, and construction/operation (AEC/O) industries. With Firmus, Nemetschek is accelerating its technology roadmap and strengthening its image as a pioneer. Bluebeam, already the de facto standard in many regions, will see its international growth supported by a more comprehensive and differentiated offering.

The figures behind the vision

Nemetschek is not a speculative company: it is moving forward with solid fundamentals. Listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, it generated nearly €1bn in revenue in 2024, with EBITDA of €301m. Its management is known for its caution, but also for its ability to exceed its own targets. In Q2 2025, Nemetschek beat consensus estimates for both growth and profitability, driven by the transition to subscriptions in the Design division and the strength of Bluebeam in the Build segment. The group has raised its annual growth forecast, now expected to be between 20% and 22% at constant rates, with a stable EBITDA margin of around 31%.

Still an attractive investment opportunity

Nemetschek's valuation already reflects part of its leadership, but not yet the full potential of AI and Firmus synergies. The high valuation (P/E of 60x for 2025) may not yet reflect the full growth potential for the next decade. With the acquisition of Firmus AI, Nemetschek is strengthening its competitive advantage in a sector where AI is set to change the rules of the game.