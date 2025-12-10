Neoen has announced the commissioning of the second phase and the launch of construction for the third phase of the Western Downs Battery in Queensland, Australia.

The construction of the second phase (270 MW / 540 MWh) has been completed, bringing the current total storage capacity of the Western Downs Battery to 540 MW / 1,080 MWh (combining the first and second phases).

Neoen has signed two new virtual battery contracts with Engie, for 25 MW / 50 MWh and 50 MW / 200 MWh respectively. These contracts will be supported by the already operational second phase and the upcoming third phase of the Western Downs Battery.

The launch of construction for the third phase increases Neoen's total battery storage capacity in Australia to 2 GW / 6.4 GWh, either operational or under construction.

Jean-Christophe Cheylus, CEO of Neoen Australia, stated, "The launch of this new battery allows us to surpass 2 GW of storage capacity in Australia. The third phase of the Western Downs Battery is our seventh storage project with Tesla and UGL."