Nervous European markets under close watch

Broadly bullish or cautious until mid-session, the trend deteriorated sharply for major European financial centers following an intervention by Mojtaba Khamenei. According to two high-ranking Iranian sources via Reuters, the Iranian Supreme Leader reportedly ordered that uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels remain in Iran, distancing the prospect of a peace deal.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/21/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the release of this information, indices abruptly swung into the red and remained jittery throughout the afternoon. At the close, the CAC 40 posted a decline of 0.39% to 8,086 points, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt lost 0.33%, while the FTSE 100 in London managed to gain 0.32%.



Conversely, oil prices followed the opposite trend; at the time of the close, WTI in New York was up 2.96% at 101.74 dollars, and North Sea Brent in London appreciated by 2.89% to 108.13 dollars.



While they were up by more than 3% in the afternoon, crude prices saw a slight pullback following reports from Bloomberg that Iran and Oman are discussing the implementation of a permanent toll in the Strait of Hormuz. Although such a solution appears illegal under international maritime law, it could nonetheless allow for the passage of a certain number of vessels, unless the U.S. blockade tightens.



War in the Middle East to impact monetary policy and the economy



Pressure on prices is unlikely to subside anytime soon and could force central banks to tighten their monetary policy. According to the Fed Minutes published Wednesday evening, the record of its latest meeting, the majority of Federal Reserve officials anticipate an interest rate hike if the conflict in the Middle East continues to exacerbate inflation.



European macroeconomic statistics revealed a very sharp deterioration in private sector activity.



According to preliminary data from S&P Global, the contraction of private sector activity in the eurozone accelerated in May. The index measuring it fell from 48.8 points in April to 47.5 points, its lowest level since October 2023. For Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global: 'This data highlights the growing impact of the war in the Middle East on the eurozone economy. It suggests a contraction of the region's economy of around 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026'.



In detail, in France, the index dropped from 47.6 to 43.5 points, a level unseen in five and a half years. According to Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: 'The flash PMI data for May for the French private sector paints an alarming picture of the health of the country's economy. The repercussions of the oil price shock are lingering and intensifying, with the pace of inflation continuing to accelerate in May, in both the manufacturing and services sectors. The surge in oil prices has directly hit households and businesses, now faced with soaring prices at the pump, but also indirectly, by feeding through to transport and production costs and thus to the prices of goods and services'.



In the United States, statistics were less concerning. Weekly jobless claims rose to 209,000 units, 1,000 fewer than expected. Regarding real estate, housing starts and building permits issued in April exceeded expectations. Also in the U.S., the preliminary May Composite PMI, which measures the level of private sector activity, remained stable at 51.7 points, whereas investors had feared a decline to 51.5 points.



The only real disappointment was the Philadelphia Fed index, a particularly volatile indicator, which fell from 26.7 to -0.4 points, while analysts had expected a drop to only 18 points.



On the currency market, the euro retreated against the greenback (-0.32%) and was trading at 1.1588 dollars at the European close.



Corporate news



In France, Stellantis fell by 1.68% after unveiling its 2030 strategic plan, which had been awaited for months and clearly failed to convince.



Contract catering specialist Elior Group plummeted by 26.76% following first-half results that fell short of expectations. In the wake of this, the group lowered some of its annual financial targets.



On a brighter note, Plastivaloire surged by 25.60%. The manufacturer of complex plastic parts for consumer goods revealed an acceleration in activity in the second quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, with revenue up 2.5%, compared to +1.3% three months earlier.



In Europe, Syensqo jumped by more than 7%. The Belgian chemical company announced a strategic review of its Performance & Care business. This decision was welcomed by several analysts.