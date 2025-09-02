Nestlé has announced the appointment of Philipp Navratil as CEO, with immediate effect, following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe for having an "undeclared romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which constitutes a breach of the group's Code of Business Conduct."



This dismissal follows an investigation ordered by the Board of Directors, supervised by its Chairman Paul Bulcke and Pablo Isla, Lead Independent Director, with the support of independent external legal advisors.



Philipp Navratil began his career at Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor. After holding various positions in Central America, he took over as head of the coffee and beverages business in Mexico.



In 2020, he joined Nestlé's strategic coffee business unit, then took up his position at Nespresso in July 2024. He joined the agri-food group's executive management team on January 1.



"The Board of Directors is confident that Philipp Navratil will rapidly advance our growth strategy and accelerate our efficiency efforts. We are not changing course with regard to our strategy and we will not lose momentum in terms of performance," Paul Bulcke said.