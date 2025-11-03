Nestlé recorded the second-strongest rise in the SMI index on Monday morning in Zurich, following an upgrade by Berenberg, with the German bank adopting a "buy" rating on the stock, which it considers undervalued.



At around 10 a.m., the food giant's share price was up around 1%, while the benchmark index for Swiss blue chips was up around 0.2%.



In a research note released this morning, Berenberg believes that the current share price incorporates excessive risks, as the stock has fallen by almost 40% from its historic highs reached in early 2022.



The bank acknowledges that the group is expected to post its worst results in two decades this year, with an expected 9% decline in EPS and a 25% decline in free cash flow. Regarding its debt ratio, it is expected to reach 3.1x, its highest level in at least 20 years.



However, Berenberg analysts say they anticipate a recovery in the company's performance by 2026, driven by easing inflationary pressures and fewer production capacity constraints in the animal feed segment in the United States.



Significant cost reductions should also make it possible to increase investment while improving operating margins, they argue, leading them to upgrade their rating on the stock from "hold" to "buy" with a target price raised from 83.1 to 92 Swiss francs.