Nestlé slides in the wake of its half-year earnings
Nestlé is down 6.2% at 80.8 CHF early in trading in Zurich, after the Swiss food and beverage giant reported net profit of 3.47 bn CHF for the first half of 2026, or 1.35 CHF per share, down 31.4% from the same period in 2025.
Its recurring underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin eased by 10 basis points to 16.4%, reflecting in particular a 20 basis point deterioration in gross margin to 46.4%, as first-half revenue fell 2.5% to 43,109 m CHF.
The decline in sales mainly reflects negative currency effects of -6.2%, which more than offset organic growth of 3.6%, supported by both 1.5% real internal growth and a 2.1% pricing effect.
'In the second quarter, we delivered organic growth of 3.7% and real internal growth of 1.8%, representing continued progress toward our mid-term targets. Growth accelerated in emerging markets while developed markets delivered a solid performance', notes chief executive Philipp Navratil.
For 2026, Nestlé believes organic growth should come in within a range of 3% to 4%, with an acceleration in real internal growth compared with 2025, and that its UTOP margin should improve, with the second-half margin now expected to be similar to that of the first half.
A deal for a joint venture with Platinum
Separately, Nestlé and Platinum Equity announced a plan to create Peranel, a 50-50 joint venture for Nestlé's waters and premium beverages business, 'designed to establish a dedicated player with a sharper focus to drive growth in a dynamic category'.
Spanning more than 30 brands, with products sold in 120 countries, Peranel includes flagship natural mineral water brands such as S.Pellegrino, Source Perrier and Acqua Panna, as well as premium and functional hydration beverages, the global Nestlé Pure Life brand and other leading local water brands.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Nestlé assigns Peranel an enterprise value of €4.9bn (4.5 bn CHF), implying cash proceeds at closing of about €3.0bn (2.8 bn CHF) for Nestlé.
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