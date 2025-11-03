Nestlé announces several initiatives to accelerate innovation in targeted nutrition, particularly in women's health, healthy longevity, and weight management. Nestlé Health Science is partnering with the University of California to develop nutritional solutions from research and startups.



In Australia, a partnership with Australian Catholic University will support the incubation of young companies in these same areas.



At the same time, the company is launching the third edition of its Innovation Challenge with Tufts University, focusing on women's health and longevity. Hans Manning, Vice President of Innovation & Strategy, emphasizes that these collaborations aim to help entrepreneurs bring differentiated, science-based products to market.