UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of 80 Swiss francs after the announcement of better-than-expected results.
The analyst believes that Q3 results exceeded forecasts (+4.3% vs. +3.7%) thanks to improved industrial profitability. Forecasts for FY 2025 are reiterated and the "Fuel For Growth" cost-saving program has been raised by 500m Swiss francs, UBS points out.
"Key takeaways from Nestlé's third-quarter conference call: Optimistic tone. No upward revision, or only a very modest one, to consensus estimates, but better visibility on earnings growth," the broker said.
Nestlé S.A. is the world's leading agri-food group. Net sales break down by category of products as follows:
- powdered and liquid beverages (26.9%): soluble coffees (Nescafé and Starbucks brands), coffee in capsules (Nespresso), chocolate drinks (Nesquik, Milo, etc.), tea drinks (Nestea), etc.;
- pet food (20.7%): brands such as Purina, Friskies, Felix, etc.;
- pharmaceutical, nutrition and well-being products (16.6%): nutritional supplements (Resource, Boost, Nutren, Optifast, Peptamen brands, etc.), infant and maternal nutrition products (NAN, illuma, Cerelac, Nido, Gerber), ketogenic beverages (BrainXpert), (Nesquick, Fitness, Cheerios, Lion, etc.), etc.;
- ready meals and seasoning products (11.7%): frozen and chilled dishes (Lean Cuisine, Hot Pockets and Stouffer's brands), soups (Maggi), etc.;
- dairy products and ice cream (11.4%): powdered milk, sweetened condensed milk, yoghurt and cream desserts, ice cream (Nido, Nesvita, Carnation, La Laitière, Coffee Mate, Nestlé Ice Cream, Dreyers, Häagen-Dazs, Extrême brands, etc.);
- chocolates, sweets and biscuits (9.2%): Kit Kat, Smarties, Cailler, Terrafertil, etc. brands;
- bottled waters (3.5%): Nestlé Pure Life, Vittel, Perrier, S. Pellegrino, etc. brands.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (1.2%), the United Kingdom (4%), France (3.8%), Germany (2.2%), Europe (13.1%), the United States and Canada (35.2%), China (5.9%), Brazil (4.4%), Mexico (4.2%), Chile (1.2%), Latin America (3.8%), Philippines (2.9%), India (2.2%), Australia (1.6%) and Oceania (14.3%).
