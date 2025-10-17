UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of 80 Swiss francs after the announcement of better-than-expected results.

The analyst believes that Q3 results exceeded forecasts (+4.3% vs. +3.7%) thanks to improved industrial profitability. Forecasts for FY 2025 are reiterated and the "Fuel For Growth" cost-saving program has been raised by 500m Swiss francs, UBS points out.

"Key takeaways from Nestlé's third-quarter conference call: Optimistic tone. No upward revision, or only a very modest one, to consensus estimates, but better visibility on earnings growth," the broker said.