UBS says that the change of CEO announced this morning was unexpected. Following this news, the analyst confirms its neutral recommendation on the stock, leaving its target price unchanged at €80.



Philipp Navratil has been appointed CEO of Nestlé, following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe. This unexpected news could add uncertainty to the group's recovery plan, the broker said.



The Board of Directors is confident that Philipp Navratil will rapidly advance our growth strategy and accelerate our efficiency efforts. We are not changing course on our strategy and we will not lose momentum in terms of performance, said Paul Bulcke, the group's chairman.