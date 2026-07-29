Net profit doubled for Tikehau Capital in the first half

Tikehau Capital's net profit, Group share, reached €165m in the first half of 2026, double the level in the first half of 2025. Over the period, the asset manager posted 12-month growth of 13% in management fees and other income, reaching €190m. This increase was driven by a 7% year-on-year rise in fee-paying assets under management.

Over the first six months of 2026, 12-month growth in Core FRE (a core operating performance metric, adjusted for certain non-recurring or accounting items, such as share-based payments, to reflect the underlying and sustainable profitability of the asset management business) reached €80m, taking the margin to 42% (+6 points versus the first half of 2025).



Operating profit from the asset management business came in at €78m, up 22% over 12 months, with a margin of 39% (+4 points).



Assets under management reached €53.5bn (+5% over 12 months), representing an average annual growth rate of 21% over 2016-2026.



Tikehau Capital stands out for a more diversified fundraising base across its markets, with around 60% of inflows coming from Germany, South Korea, the United States and Israel.



As in previous years, FRE generation is expected to be more concentrated in the second half, with private equity fundraising potentially reinforcing this seasonality. The group has a solid divestment pipeline in private equity and real estate, improving visibility on the crystallization of future value.