NetApp shares surged 33% towards $190 in early Wall Street trading, a gain matching its entire year-to-date performance, following the release of better-than-expected Q4 2025-2026 figures and robust guidance for the upcoming fiscal year.

Q4 2025-2026 figures beat expectations



On Thursday evening the provider of networked storage and data management solutions reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.43, up 26% y-o-y. This performance exceeded both its target range ($2.21 to $2.31) and the $2.27 projected by Wedbush.



Similarly, total revenue rose by 12.5%, marking a 10th consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth to reach $1,948m. This figure also surpassed the company's guidance ($1,795m to $1,945m) and the $1,855m anticipated by the broker.



Wedbush specifically highlighted the strength of All-Flash Array (AFA) sales, where revenue jumped 18% y-o-y to a record $1,216m, compared to a 12% increase in the previous quarter.



... as does management's outlook



For the current quarter, NetApp indicated it is targeting EPS of between $2.05 and $2.15, with revenue between $1,750m and $1,900m (implying 17% annual growth at the midpoint), while Wedbush was expecting $1.97 and $1,650m, respectively.



For the full fiscal year ahead, NetApp expects adjusted EPS of $8.70 to $9 and revenue of $7,325m to $7,375m. This led Wedbush to raise its own forecasts for the group to $8.90 and $7,478m, respectively.



"Management's targets appear conservative (consistent with its usual tendency to set easily achievable goals), given the favorable pricing environment for systems which should drive revenue," the broker noted.



Wedbush raises price target but remains "Neutral"



"Ultimately, we believe NetApp's strength is largely reflected in the significant share price appreciation seen throughout the quarter," Wedbush stated, noting that the stock had already gained approximately 33% YTD prior to the opening bell.



The broker indicated it is raising its valuation multiple to approximately 15x (applied to its FY 2027-2028 EPS estimate), leading to an increase in its target price from $115 to $150, while maintaining a "Neutral" rating on the stock.



"Given the accelerated growth targets (which, it should be noted, likely underestimate NetApp's probable results), we find it difficult to justify the even higher multiple that would be required to upgrade our recommendation," the analyst explained.