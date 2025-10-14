Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of $1,500 ahead of the release of Q3 2025 results



The analyst remains optimistic ahead of the release of Q3 results, but believes that the annual forecasts for FY 2026, published in January 2026, will be the main catalyst for a revaluation of the stock.



Jefferies believes that for the third quarter, investors will likely focus on the re-acceleration of demand growth, after only 1% year-on-year growth in H1 2025.



Given the quality of the content catalog (e.g., Demon Hunters, the KPop series) and impressive Nielsen data for July/August, we expect non-currency revenue growth to exceed 17% in Q3 (compared to 17% in Q2), with forecasts around 15% for the fourth quarter, the broker concludes in its study.