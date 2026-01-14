Netflix is preparing to turn its proposal into an entirely cash offer to take over the studios and streaming operations of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a source cited by Reuters.

According to a source close to the matter, as cited by Reuters, the streaming giant is considering an all-cash proposal, instead of its initial structure mixing cash and shares, valued at $82.7bn.



The shift is intended to make the deal clearer for shareholders and to smooth a process that is still expected to take several months. It also aims to better secure a file that has become explosive: Paramount Skydance has launched a rival offensive with a 100%-cash bid of about $108.4bn for all of WBD, including its cable channels.



Paramount starts a legal battle



Despite the price gap, Warner Bros. Discovery would reportedly prefer the Netflix proposal, with the board judging Paramount's offer to be riskier because it is heavily dependent on debt financing, and therefore more uncertain to complete.



In the background, the bidding battle centers on one of Hollywood's most profitable libraries (from Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, including the DC universe), in an industry that is being reshaped around streaming.



The deal is already running into political concerns about media concentration, while Paramount has launched a legal fight to obtain more information on the talks between Warner and Netflix.