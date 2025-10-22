Netflix shares fell nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the release of disappointing quarterly results, including EPS of $5.87, well below the expected $6.97. The decline was due to an exceptional charge relating to a tax dispute in Brazil, which weighed on the group's operating margin in Q3, bringing it down to 28% from an initial forecast of 31.5%. Netflix said that without this unexpected item, its targets would have been met, while assuring that the dispute would not have a significant impact on future results.

Quarterly revenue rose 17% to $11.51bn, in line with expectations, driven by subscription growth, price increases, and the rise of advertising. This underperformance in earnings comes as Netflix seeks to strengthen its growth drivers outside of traditional streaming, particularly through merchandising, video games, and advertising-supported offerings. The result highlights the challenges the group faces in maintaining profitability in a saturated and increasingly competitive global market.