Netflix shares fell nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the release of disappointing quarterly results, including EPS of $5.87, well below the expected $6.97. The decline was due to an exceptional charge relating to a tax dispute in Brazil, which weighed on the group's operating margin in Q3, bringing it down to 28% from an initial forecast of 31.5%. Netflix said that without this unexpected item, its targets would have been met, while assuring that the dispute would not have a significant impact on future results.
Quarterly revenue rose 17% to $11.51bn, in line with expectations, driven by subscription growth, price increases, and the rise of advertising. This underperformance in earnings comes as Netflix seeks to strengthen its growth drivers outside of traditional streaming, particularly through merchandising, video games, and advertising-supported offerings. The result highlights the challenges the group faces in maintaining profitability in a saturated and increasingly competitive global market.
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PlayStation, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet.
At the end of 2024, Netflix, Inc. had approximately 302 million subscriptions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.8%), Latin America (12.4%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).
