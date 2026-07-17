Despite quarterly results in line with its expectations, with double-digit growth in revenue and profit, Netflix shares are down about 9% on Wall Street. While analysts are not questioning the streaming giant's business model, they are worried about slowing growth and are questioning user engagement. Recommendations remain uniformly positive, even as target prices are often cut.

Netflix last night reported net income of $3.4bn for the second quarter, up 8.83% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. For its part, reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.80, up 11% and in line with the S&P consensus ($0.79).

No surprises on the business side either, with revenue of $12.56bn, up 13.4% as reported and 12% at constant exchange rates. This growth was mainly driven by subscriber gains, price increases, and rising advertising revenue, the group said.



'Our financial performance remains solid and we are on track to achieve our full-year objectives,' co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos said in their letter to shareholders.



For the third quarter, Netflix said it expects revenue of $12.9bn, up 11.7%, as well as an operating margin of 33.2%.

For full-year 2026, the group also reiterated its targets while narrowing its revenue range to between $51bn and $51.4bn, (vs $50.7bn to $51.7bn previously). Netflix also maintained its operating margin target of 31.5%, still aims for about $3bn in advertising revenue, and free cash flow of about $12.5bn for the year.



Analysts stay on watch



Reacting to the release, BofA reiterated its Buy rating on the stock, with a price target cut to $105 from $125.

While the analyst sees the results as broadly in line with expectations, he said they do not fundamentally change the debate around the stock, whose valuation, below 20 times EPS and at a discount to the S&P 500, understates the platform's strategic value.

The broker believes the market has already priced in much of the fears tied to a potential large-scale M&A deal. BofA also believes the current backdrop would be favorable if Netflix decided to pursue a strategic acquisition.



The broker nevertheless lowered its 2026 forecasts, with revenue at $51.2bn versus $51.37bn previously and operating profit at $16.14bn versus $16.2bn previously, to reflect the figures provided by the group. It nevertheless believes the dynamics of subscribers, earnings, advertising, and live content remain favorable over the long term.



This view is broadly shared by Jefferies, which remains a buyer of the stock while cutting its target from $110 to $90. This broker likewise points to results in line with expectations, but ones that fuel questions about slowing growth, rising spending, and weak user engagement.

The broker in turn cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to $12.86bn (from $13.51bn previously), and slightly lowered its 2026 revenue estimate to $51.17bn (from $51.28bn previously).

Jefferies nevertheless believes the risk-reward profile remains 'attractive' given the current valuation and Netflix's ability to navigate transition phases while maintaining a dominant position in the streaming market.



At J.P. Morgan, analysts reiterated their Overweight rating on Netflix, with a price target cut to $85 from $118. Here again, concerns about user engagement are raised, but the broker believes revenue and earnings growth remain the main driver of value. According to the broker, Netflix offers multi-year growth potential, with penetration below 45% of its addressable broadband household market and only about 5% of global share of TV viewing time.

J.P. Morgan slightly reduced its 2026-2027 estimates, but continues to expect average annual revenue growth of 12% at constant exchange rates and more than 20% operating profit growth over 2025-2028.



Wedbush also reiterated its Outperform rating on Netflix, with a price target lowered from $118 to $105. The broker considers the results 'slightly disappointing', while the outlook for the third quarter is seen as 'prudent'.

Wedbush nevertheless believes the rebound in user engagement and the acceleration in advertising activity still support the investment thesis.

The broker adds that advertising revenue should nearly double to reach about $3bn in 2026, and that Netflix ran its largest share buyback program, at $4.7bn, in the second quarter. The note nevertheless says that the ramp-up in advertising, games, and podcasts will take longer than expected to show up in results, which justifies the lower price target.



Finally, Needham may be a bit more optimistic than its peers and reiterated its $120 target with an unchanged Buy rating.

According to the broker, Netflix is redefining its positioning by seeking to 'aggregate and monetize leisure time' globally, notably through its deal with TF1, the development of vertical videos, video podcasts, and games. The research desk notes that the group continues to benefit from a structural advantage tied to its global scale and operational efficiency.