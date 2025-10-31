Netflix announced yesterday evening that its board of directors had approved a ten-for-one split of the par value of its common shares, a measure intended to make its share price more affordable to employees wishing to participate in the stock option plan offered by the video streaming platform.



In a press release, the California-based group said that the split will take the form of a distribution of nine additional shares, scheduled for Friday, November 14, for each share held by shareholders of record as of Monday, November 10.



The first trading of the split shares will take place on Monday, November 17.



Many American tech giants, from Nvidia to Apple, Amazon, and Tesla, have resorted to this type of operation in recent years following the sharp rise in their share prices.



Netflix shares, which were trading at around $375, recently hit historic highs, mirroring the records set by the Nasdaq and the US technology sector.



With a gain of nearly 4% today, the stock set new records, exceeding $1,130, giving it a market capitalization of $478.5bn, which makes the video-on-demand giant the 17th most valuable US company on the stock market, behind ExxonMobil ($483bn), but ahead of Palantir ($477bn).