Netgem announced on Wednesday the signing of a partnership with Alsatian operator Vialis, under which it will assume full management of the TV platform and associated contracts, while also enhancing the content offering.

Starting January 1st next year, the video entertainment specialist will provide end-to-end management of Vialis's TV service, covering everything from negotiating rights with content publishers to maintaining the platform.

This outsourcing of the TV and content components is intended to enable Vialis to optimize its service offering, while allowing the company to retain control over the management of its customer base.

Vialis is a local semi-public company operating in several sectors, including electricity and gas, ultra-high-speed Internet, fixed and mobile telephony, as well as lighting and signaling.

Through this partnership, Vialis subscribers will, starting in 2026, benefit from a so-called "Watch/Stream/Replay" platform. This will include national, local, and German channels, new thematic channels, a cinema and series VOD offering with over 20,000 titles under the Videofutur brand, access to Google Store applications, and a cloud gaming service also published by Netgem.

The Android TV box will be supplied with a game controller.