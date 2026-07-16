NetMedia Group: Big Youth wins three new accounts

NetMedia Group is continuing to expand its digital business. The group, which specializes in B2B business performance solutions, said its Big Youth agency has won three new accounts following competitive pitches.

These contracts involve Lamy Liaisons, Generali and Kalixia. Big Youth will support Lamy Liaisons in the launch of its new artificial intelligence offering for the legal sector.



The agency will also work with Generali to further develop its internal communications digital ecosystem, and with Kalixia on its communications priorities and digital performance goals.



For NetMedia Group, these new contracts highlight Big Youth's ability to support companies in their digital transformation projects, combining strategic consulting, content creation, user experience and marketing performance.