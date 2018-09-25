neurolens® Appoints Davis Corley Chief Executive Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurolens , ® makers of the only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to correct eye misalignment, today announced that its board of directors has named Davis Corley chief executive officer (CEO). Corley was a co-founder of neurolens in 2012 and has served as president since 2014, a role that he will continue.



“Since day one, Davis has led the development and commercialization of neurolens,” said neurolens Board Member Dean Butler. “He has been instrumental in making this technology’s commercialization a reality, and we look forward to having him represent the company as CEO.”

Corley brings his expertise in piloting new technologies to market to his new position with neurolens, having previously managed operations and finance for multiple technology startup ventures led by serial entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley and San Diego, California. Subsequently, he became Director of Operations and Finance for Backplane, a startup funded by investors including Sequoia Capital, Google Ventures, and Founders Fund. Davis holds a master’s degree in financial management and accounting from the University of San Diego as well as his bachelor’s in accounting and has been a CPA.

“neurolens is bringing something completely new to the optometry practice. Optometrists have a huge opportunity to significantly reduce the headaches, eyestrain and neck tension resulting from eye misalignment that more than 50 percent of patients are experiencing when using digital devices,” said Corley. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to make the promise of neurolenses a reality, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

The neurolens System comprises a breakthrough measurement device that uses eye-tracking technology to objectively and accurately measure the degree of eye misalignment at distance, intermediate, and near during a three-minute exam. The results provide a recommended prescription for the neurolens contoured prism design, which brings the eyes into proper alignment at all distances and alleviates symptoms.

About neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, neurolenses® are the only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, relieving stress on the trigeminal nerve. This nerve is the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain, and when stimulated causes many of the symptoms people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing near work. Ninety-three percent of patients prescribed neurolenses found symptom relief. neurolens is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

