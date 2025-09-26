Investors are quick to criticise and have short memories. A bit like everyone else, really. After lambasting the Fed for its reluctance to cut rates, they are now close to criticising it for doing so when the US economy is not showing that many signs of weakness. The result? Three consecutive days of declines on Wall Street. A moderate decline, but a decline nonetheless.

All it took was a few robust macroeconomic indicators in the United States for the market to question whether the Fed was right to cut rates last week. Yes, the same market that had put heavy pressure on Jerome Powell and his team to ease monetary policy. The bond market and the foreign exchange market are beginning to doubt that the central bank will continue down this path. Traders remain convinced for now that rate cuts will continue, but the first defections appeared yesterday.

The rate cuts, more than the strong performance of the US economy, are a powerful driver of the recent rise. Wall Street is not happy about this being called into question, and has therefore posted three consecutive sessions in the red, with questions resurfacing about the existence of a speculative bubble. That's the big story of the week.

But since it's Friday, I'm going to take the opportunity to change the subject a little, even if we're still on the theme of bubbles. I've discovered that UBS publishes an annual global property bubble index, which covers major cities experiencing overheating. OK, I'm a bit late to the party, but apparently it's very closely followed. But in my defence, I must point out that I receive an average of 600 emails a day containing studies and analyses from banks, asset managers, press agencies, brokers and specialists of all kinds. Not to mention a few hundred others on all sorts of topics. Thank goodness for automatic filters!

So UBS had fallen through the cracks of my email archive. Probably between the latest press release from a financial influencer who wrote his biography at 19 and the request for correction from the PR agency of an American group that was once an online bookshop, asking us to change a headline that was not complacent enough for their liking, because, well, they do lay people off, but they're still nice. The proof is that their logo is a big smile.

But I digress, let's get back to this study on cities in a property bubble. UBS explains that property bubbles occur when prices become permanently detached from incomes, rents and economic fundamentals. The bank is careful to point out that it assesses this risk but does not predict the date or extent of a possible correction. It's a bit like when I tell you off the top of my head that the stock market is strong at the moment and then it falls for three days in a row.

The riskiest major city in the world for property investment at the moment is Miami. After 15 years of rampant price increases, the Florida city is slowing down and tensions are beginning to emerge. It ranks ahead of Tokyo and Zurich. The Swiss financial capital has seen prices jump 60% in ten years, twice as fast as rents and five times faster than incomes. But it is Madrid that has seen the strongest annual growth. The Spanish capital is becoming a very fashionable place, with rents up 10% and prices up 15% year-on-year. International clients have boosted demand in Madrid, and the authorities are trying to cool prices by controlling rents and reducing golden visas. However, according to UBS, it is not in a bubble, just in an upward phase.

I drew two other interesting conclusions from this study. First, it takes 14 years of salary for a skilled worker in the service sector to buy a 60 m² flat near the city centre in Hong Kong, which is ahead of Paris (12.5 years) and London (12 years). That said, neither Hong Kong, Paris nor London appear at the top of the ranking of bubble cities. The second lesson is that it takes around 43 years of rent to cover the cost of buying a flat in Zurich, a record, and around 39 years in Munich and Geneva.

Returning to more serious matters, the pharmaceutical sector is under scrutiny today. Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on all imports of patented drugs from 1 October, unless their manufacturers have already started building production facilities in the United States. Yesterday, companies specialising in medical devices took a hit after the announcement of a US investigation into imports of these products. Donald Trump has clearly decided to go back to the drawing board on customs duties. He has also announced surcharges of 25% on lorries and 50% on kitchen and bathroom fixtures. To top it all off, rumours are circulating about a new crackdown on semiconductors to reduce the United States' dependence on foreign imports.

There will be another large series of macro indicators in the United States today. Given the change in sentiment in recent days, if the data is robust (income, spending and consumer confidence) and PCE inflation is a little too high, the ‘Oh my God, they won't be able to cut rates anymore’ narrative is likely to gain strength and start to be reflected in traders' forecasts.

Finally, tensions are rising with Russia. The United States is hardening its stance and rumours suggest that the Europeans have let Russia know, through diplomatic channels, that they are prepared to shoot down Russian fighter jets that engage in provocative behaviour.

In Asia-Pacific, all markets are down except Australia, which is limping towards a stable close. Declines are limited to less than 1% in India, Japan and China. South Korea is down 2.5%, weighed down by its pharmaceutical and technology sectors. European leading indicators are bullish, but increased volatility makes the trend fragile.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: in the United States, the Core PCE Price Index MoM and YoY, personal income, household consumption, and the University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,743.55

: US$3,743.55 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.7

: US$68.7 United States 10 years : 4.19%

: 4.19% BITCOIN: US$109,491

In corporate news:

Fevara PLC officially changes its name from Carr's Group PLC as of October 13.



officially changes its name from Carr's Group PLC as of October 13. Barclays reports potential earnings reduction in mining and power sectors due to declining natural resources.



reports potential earnings reduction in mining and power sectors due to declining natural resources. Marks Electrical Group issued a profit warning due to decreased revenue and increased costs.



issued a profit warning due to decreased revenue and increased costs. Volkswagen faces legal challenges over diesel emissions software and cuts production due to weak EV demand.



faces legal challenges over diesel emissions software and cuts production due to weak EV demand. SAP secured a $1 billion U.S. Army contract, faces EU antitrust investigation, and partners with Open AI.

secured a $1 billion U.S. Army contract, faces EU antitrust investigation, and partners with Open AI. Generali in talks with Natixis for an asset management deal and issued a €500 million bond.



in talks with Natixis for an asset management deal and issued a €500 million bond. TotalEnergies received approval from Nigeria to sell its stake to Shell and Agip.



received approval from Nigeria to sell its stake to Shell and Agip. Nestlé appointed Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as the new CEO of Nespresso.



appointed Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as the new CEO of Nespresso. LPP plans to open up to 250 new stores and reported a 5.4% increase in Q2 net profit.



plans to open up to 250 new stores and reported a 5.4% increase in Q2 net profit. DNO resumed oil exports from the Tawke license via the IraqTurkey pipeline.

resumed oil exports from the Tawke license via the IraqTurkey pipeline. Telecom Italia appointed a new director amid government bond sales and economic updates.

appointed a new director amid government bond sales and economic updates. Meta in discussions with Google for Gemini AI and launched AI video feed Vibes.



in discussions with Google for Gemini AI and launched AI video feed Vibes. Microsoft disabled services to an Israeli Ministry of Defense unit over surveillance concerns.



disabled services to an Israeli Ministry of Defense unit over surveillance concerns. CoreWeave expanded its partnership with OpenAI, potentially worth $6.5 billion.



expanded its partnership with OpenAI, potentially worth $6.5 billion. Eli Lilly received EU marketing authorization for Kisunla and multiple FDA approvals.

