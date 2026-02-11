New additions to the Investisseur USA portfolio
02:46pm
|U.S. dollar falls versus Japanese yen, last down 1% at 152.87 yen
RE
02:41pm
|IRS improperly disclosed confidential immigrant tax data to DHS, Washington Post reports
RE
02:39pm
|US to participate in meeting on influenza vaccine composition, WHO official says
RE
02:38pm
|LatAm stocks touch record highs, FX edges up as markets digest U.S. data
RE
02:33pm
|U.S. CBO budget forecasts
RE
02:33pm
|U.S. CBO economic forecasts
RE
02:33pm
|Lagarde lays out key reforms needed to boost EU resilience, source says
RE
02:32pm
|Wall Street climbs in broad rally after stronger-than-expected jobs report
RE
02:31pm
|US Fed to review previously flagged bank shortcomings, memo says
RE
02:30pm
|What the US Jobs Reports Means to the Fed
MT
02:30pm
|US firm in Gaza aid program, criticized by UN, in talks for new role
RE
02:28pm
|Citi incoming CFO says credit-card rate cap would hurt retail, travel, hospitality
RE
02:23pm
|Kazakhstan calls March 15 referendum on new constitution
RE
02:20pm
|Fed's Schmid says too soon to expect productivity to fix still-elevated inflation
RE
02:18pm
|January jobs data bolsters case for Fed hold on rates
RE
China's industrial juggernaut threatens Europe's manufacturing heartland
Goldilocks Jobs, Jittery Markets
This week was always going to be about one thing: data. Investors came into today bracing for the January employment report, delayed by the partial government shutdown and wrapped in unusual suspense. The mood was cautious. Stock futures wobbled in early trading. Treasury yields dipped. The dollar softened. Traders were trying to game out the same question: Is the labor market cooling enough to nudge the Federal Reserve toward cutting rates sooner? Now we have the answer.
Analyst recommendations: Cloudflare, Mattel, Qualcomm, Gilead, Hasbro…
Accounting Issues at Gerresheimer Worsen – US Subsidiary Up for Sale
Wall Street gains muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets
Dollar, yields gain, US stocks little changed after US jobs data beat
Jacobs' QXO to buy Kodiak for $2.25 billion, taking aim at Home Depot and Lowe's, sources say
