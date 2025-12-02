Cogelec, a company recently acquired by Legrand, has announced the appointment of David Descamps as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. He succeeds Roger Leclerc, who will remain Chairman of the Board until June 30, 2026.

David Descamps has spent the majority of his career within the Legrand Group, where he has served as Director for France for nearly four years, following several senior positions in the commercial sector.

As a reminder, on October 8, Legrand completed the acquisition of Cogelec Développement, which indirectly holds 60.09% of Cogelec's share capital and 75.07% of its voting rights, at a price of 29 euros per share.

On October 15, the group filed a proposed mandatory simplified public tender offer with the AMF for the remaining Cogelec shares at the same price, with a squeeze-out procedure to follow if conditions allow.