New entres in the US portfolio

We are

Image La Rédaction

The editorial team

Published on 12/11/2025 at 12:08 pm EST

Share
New entres in the US portfolio
LockThis article is for Premium subscribers only
SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content!
Already a customer? Log In
MarketScreener logo
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share

Economy : More news

03:24pm ICE Review : Canola Closes Higher DJ
03:03pm Brazil's finance minister Haddad signals possible exit in O Globo interview RE
03:03pm TREASURIES-US yields decline for second day after Fed statement, data RE
03:00pm SOFTS-New York cocoa closes up 1.1%, arabica coffee also up RE
02:56pm NJ's Montclair Cuts School Staff and Mulls March Tax-Hike Vote MT
02:58pm Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions RE
02:54pm White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine RE
02:50pm Nasdaq slips as Oracle AI shock overshadows Fed relief RE
02:40pm Definitely A Two-speed Economy: Ardian's Benedetti MT
02:44pm Trump administration to overhaul financial stability watchdog to focus on economic growth: Bessent RE
02:33pm Corn and wheat futures firm on brisk exports, softer dollar RE
02:30pm Bessent says FSOC's AI working group will explore ways for AI to promote resilience of financial system, monitor for potential risks AI could pose to financial stability RE
02:28pm Bessent says FSOC will establish working groups on market and household resilience, as well as artificial intelligence RE
02:28pm US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Financial Stability Oversight Council to focus on economic growth, 'undue burdens' of financial rules: letter RE
02:27pm Kentucky Public Energy Authority to Issue $750 Million in Bonds DJ
More news

Most Read News

Markets Wanted a Party. The Economy Brought a Reality Check.

Markets Wanted a Party. The Economy Brought a Reality Check.

The Federal Reserve handed investors another rate cut. Wall Street responded by immediately looking for something to worry about. It found plenty. Tech stumbled, geopolitics glowered and commodities misbehaved. And to top it off, fresh economic numbers suggest America's post-pandemic glow-up may be losing its sheen.

Analyst recommendations: Centene, Knight-Swift, MongoDB, Netflix, Oracle…

December 11, 2025 at 05:01 am EST
Analyst recommendations: Centene, Knight-Swift, MongoDB, Netflix, Oracle…

Oracle Spoils the Fed Fiesta

December 11, 2025 at 02:21 am EST
Oracle Spoils the Fed Fiesta

Adobe defies forecasts and secures another blockbuster year

December 11, 2025 at 05:25 am EST
Adobe defies forecasts and secures another blockbuster year

Jerome Powell stays the course amid a divided Fed

December 11, 2025 at 05:48 am EST
Jerome Powell stays the course amid a divided Fed

GlobalFoundries names Sam Franklin as CFO after interim stint

December 10, 2025 at 06:22 pm EST
GlobalFoundries names Sam Franklin as CFO after interim stint

Inside Stellantis CEO's 'emergency room' rush to recapture market share

December 11, 2025 at 02:02 am EST
Inside Stellantis CEO's 'emergency room' rush to recapture market share

Bitcoin dips below $90,000 as AI worries dent risk appetite

December 11, 2025 at 12:38 am EST
Bitcoin dips below $90,000 as AI worries dent risk appetite

Arista Networks spins the web at the core of networks

December 11, 2025 at 03:01 am EST
Arista Networks spins the web at the core of networks

Ladbrokes owner Entain says CFO Rob Wood to step down, IDS's Snape to take over

December 11, 2025 at 02:08 am EST
Ladbrokes owner Entain says CFO Rob Wood to step down, IDS's Snape to take over
More Strategies
  1. Stock Market
  2. Stock Market News
  3. New entres in the US portfolio

Select your edition

All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions

NORTH AMERICA

United-States
United-States
Canada
Canada

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates

EUROPE

France
France
Deutschland
Deutschland
Suisse
Suisse
Schweiz
Schweiz
Italia
Italia
Österreich
Österreich
België
België
Nederland
Nederland
España
España
Sverige
Sverige
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

APAC

Australia
Australia
India
India
Hong Kong
Hong Kong