Arkema reports that it has successfully placed a new €500m green bond issue with a maturity of eight years and an annual coupon of 3.50%, an issue that is "in line with the issue carried out five years ago to finance its 100% bio-based Rilsan polyamide 11 plant in Singapore."



It enables the chemical group to "strengthen the alignment of its financing strategy with its commitments to sustainable development, particularly with regard to climate change and the development of sustainable and innovative solutions."



The net proceeds from this issue will be used to finance or refinance structural programs that support sustainable development and the ramp-up of major investments launched by Arkema, most of which are aligned with the European taxonomy.



The Green Financing Framework, under which this issue is being carried out, is based on six categories of eligible green projects. It has been assessed by Moody's, which has awarded it a Sustainability Quality Score (SQS2) of "Very Good," attesting to its high level of sustainability performance.