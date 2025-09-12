GTT presents GTT CUBIQ, a new LNG tank concept developed for commercial vessels, particularly LNG-powered container ships, which has just received approval in principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas.



This cube-shaped tank eliminates the chamfers traditionally used in LNG fuel tanks, offering the advantages of simplified and accelerated construction, as well as optimized capacity and profitability.



This concept reinforces our role as a long-term partner to shipowners and shipyards, supporting them in the construction of more efficient ships that are adapted to the challenges of tomorrow, GTT said.