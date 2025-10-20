Sanofi reports new data from the FLUNITY-HD study, published in The Lancet, demonstrating that its Efluelda significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization in adults aged 65 and over compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines.
Compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines, Efluelda (Fluzone High-Dose in North America) has been shown to reduce hospitalizations for laboratory-confirmed influenza in adults aged 65 and older by an additional 31.9%.
It also provides superior protection in seniors against hospitalizations due to pneumonia or influenza, hospitalizations related to cardiorespiratory events, and hospitalizations from all causes.
This can have a significant impact, particularly for vulnerable elderly people, by improving their quality of life and helping them maintain their independence for longer, Sanofi says, which also points to potential societal benefits.
New positive data for Sanofi's Efluelda
Published on 10/20/2025 at 02:27 am EDT
