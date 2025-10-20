Sanofi reports new data from the FLUNITY-HD study, published in The Lancet, demonstrating that its Efluelda significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization in adults aged 65 and over compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines.



Compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines, Efluelda (Fluzone High-Dose in North America) has been shown to reduce hospitalizations for laboratory-confirmed influenza in adults aged 65 and older by an additional 31.9%.



It also provides superior protection in seniors against hospitalizations due to pneumonia or influenza, hospitalizations related to cardiorespiratory events, and hospitalizations from all causes.



This can have a significant impact, particularly for vulnerable elderly people, by improving their quality of life and helping them maintain their independence for longer, Sanofi says, which also points to potential societal benefits.