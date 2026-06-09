New positive data for Viaskin Peanut (DBV Technologies)

DBV Technologies has reported new positive data from its Phase 3 VITESSE study evaluating the Viaskin Peanut patch in children aged 4 to 7 with peanut allergies, alongside an overview of the design for its Phase 2 THRIVE study in infants aged 6 to 12 months with peanut allergies.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 01:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Both studies will be featured in oral scientific presentations at the 2026 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, to be held from June 12 to 15, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey.



'The presentation of these two scientific abstracts highlights the versatility and clinical value of the Viaskin Peanut patch program across different patient populations', commented CEO Daniel Tassé.



In the VITESSE study, Viaskin Peanut demonstrated statistically significant efficacy compared to placebo in subgroups of peanut-allergic children who also presented with another common atopic condition, including asthma, a concomitant food allergy, or atopic dermatitis.



The recently initiated THRIVE study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Viaskin Peanut to enable unrestricted (ad libitum) peanut consumption in infants aged 6 to 12 months suffering from a peanut allergy, following three years of treatment.