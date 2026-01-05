Nearly half of the Fed's board could be renewed in 2026.

Who will be the next Fed chair?

Four people are still in the running for the job: Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Warsh (a former Fed governor), Governor Christopher Waller and Rick Rieder (BlackRock). At this stage, Kevin Hassett is seen as the favorite: he is closest to Donald Trump and has been part of his administration since 2017. However, he is not Wall Street's preferred choice. In late November, the Financial Times reported that bond investors had voiced concerns to the US Treasury Department about his appointment to lead the Federal Reserve, fearing that he could be too closely linked to Donald Trump. Meanwhile, JPMorgan's chief, Jamie Dimon, who is widely respected in the banking industry, has expressed his preference for Kevin Warsh.

What timeline?

Donald Trump has said that he will announce his choice early this year. While the timeline has shifted several times already, an announcement could be expected in January. Why? Because Governor Stephen Miran's term expires on January 31 and Donald Trump would, in principle, name in his place the person who will replace Powell in May. However, Miran will remain in office until a successor has been appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Will Jerome Powell stay at the Fed?

While his term as chair ends on May 15, Jerome Powell has a term as governor running through until January 2028. He can therefore decide whether or not to remain on the Fed's board. Asked repeatedly in recent months, he has so far not specified his plans. Historically, it is more common to leave the Fed at the end of a chair's term. In 2018, Janet Yellen resigned even though her term as governor ran through until January 2024.

Will Lisa Cook be fired?

Accused by the Trump administration of fraud involving mortgage loans, Governor Lisa Cook was dismissed by the US president in late August. However, the decision was blocked by a federal judge in early September, allowing her to keep her job. A hearing is now scheduled at the Supreme Court on January 21. The ruling will be pivotal for the Fed's future and its independence. Under the Federal Reserve Act, the president can remove a Fed governor only for "cause." However, there is no case law on the matter because there is no precedent of a president firing a governor.

Will the Fed cut rates again?

The Fed cut rates three times late in 2024 and again three times late in 2025, bringing them into the 3.50%-3.75% range. In December, Jerome Powell said that "interest rates are now within the range of estimates of the neutral rate." As such, rate cuts are therefore not a foregone conclusion going forward. The committee is divided between those who believe a status quo should be maintained in the face of still-sticky inflation and those who would like further rate cuts as the labor market slows. Meanwhile, investors are still pricing in two rate cuts in 2026, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.