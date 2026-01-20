New purchases in European portfolio

We have executed a

Image Tommy DouziechZonebourse.com

Tommy Douziech

Published on 01/20/2026 at 01:29 pm EST

Share
New purchases in European portfolio
LockThis article is for Premium subscribers only
SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content!
Already a customer? Log In
MarketScreener logo
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share

Economy : More news

02:39pm Trump considers role in Venezuela for Machado RE
02:37pm Five soldiers killed in ambush in northwestern Nigeria RE
02:35pm Trump: Getting along with leadership in Venezuela RE
02:32pm JPMorgan's Filippo Gori on Client Tariff Concern MT
02:32pm Trump: Will be starting very shortly to target drugs coming in by land (adds dropped words) RE
02:27pm Trump and Putin envoys say Davos meting on Ukraine was 'very positive' and 'constructive' RE
02:27pm Trump: Will be starting very shortly drugs coming in by land RE
02:25pm Murders in Ecuador jump 30% in 2025 RE
02:21pm Spain Issues 15 Billion Euros in New April 2036 Government Bond -- Update DJ
02:21pm SPP Expands in Little Rock, Arkansas to Support Regional Market Expansion RE
02:19pm Chinese Vice Premier Urges Return to Rules-Based Trade Order MT
02:15pm GDP Revision and PCE Prices on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update DJ
02:14pm Shipping AI Chips to China Would Be a 'Big Mistake,' Anthropic CEO Says MT
02:11pm Trump floats involving Venezuela opposition leader Machado in Venezuela RE
02:11pm Trump says he does not know what Supreme Court is going to do on tariffs RE
More news

Most Read News

Greenland, Tariffs, and the Quiet Revolt of the Bond Market

Greenland, Tariffs, and the Quiet Revolt of the Bond Market

Donald Trump wants Greenland. Not influence, not cooperation - ownership. And he has paired that demand with something he knows well: tariffs. Lots of them. Against Europe. Against France in particular. Against anyone who might say no. The bond market is starting to get nervous.

Markets succumb to mounting tensions

January 20, 2026 at 02:03 am EST
Markets succumb to mounting tensions

As U.S. orders fade, Chinese salespeople face tough grind in new markets

January 19, 2026 at 09:31 pm EST
As U.S. orders fade, Chinese salespeople face tough grind in new markets

Analyst recommendations: Intel, Philip Morris, Duolingo, Netflix, SanDisk…

January 20, 2026 at 05:10 am EST
Analyst recommendations: Intel, Philip Morris, Duolingo, Netflix, SanDisk…

Why has the Indonesian rupiah hit a record low despite dollar weakness?

January 20, 2026 at 03:07 am EST
Why has the Indonesian rupiah hit a record low despite dollar weakness?

India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

January 20, 2026 at 05:18 am EST
India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3: 30 p.m. IST

Stocks sink as Greenland tensions hit sentiment

January 20, 2026 at 07:07 am EST
Stocks sink as Greenland tensions hit sentiment

Czech billionaire's CSG launches record defence IPO, aiming to raise $4.4 billion

January 20, 2026 at 02:54 am EST
Czech billionaire's CSG launches record defence IPO, aiming to raise $4.4 billion

India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

January 20, 2026 at 06:57 am EST
India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Transatlantic tantrum

January 20, 2026 at 06:41 am EST
Transatlantic tantrum
More Strategies
  1. Stock Market
  2. Stock Market News
  3. New purchases in European portfolio

Select your edition

All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions

NORTH AMERICA

United-States
United-States
Canada
Canada

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates

EUROPE

France
France
Deutschland
Deutschland
Suisse
Suisse
Schweiz
Schweiz
Italia
Italia
Österreich
Österreich
België
België
Nederland
Nederland
España
España
Sverige
Sverige
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

APAC

Australia
Australia
India
India
Hong Kong
Hong Kong