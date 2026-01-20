New purchases in European portfolio
Published on 01/20/2026 at 01:29 pm EST
|02:39pm
|Trump considers role in Venezuela for Machado
|RE
|02:37pm
|Five soldiers killed in ambush in northwestern Nigeria
|RE
|02:35pm
|Trump: Getting along with leadership in Venezuela
|RE
|02:32pm
|JPMorgan's Filippo Gori on Client Tariff Concern
|MT
|02:32pm
|Trump: Will be starting very shortly to target drugs coming in by land (adds dropped words)
|RE
|02:27pm
|Trump and Putin envoys say Davos meting on Ukraine was 'very positive' and 'constructive'
|RE
|02:27pm
|Trump: Will be starting very shortly drugs coming in by land
|RE
|02:25pm
|Murders in Ecuador jump 30% in 2025
|RE
|02:21pm
|Spain Issues 15 Billion Euros in New April 2036 Government Bond -- Update
|DJ
|02:21pm
|SPP Expands in Little Rock, Arkansas to Support Regional Market Expansion
|RE
|02:19pm
|Chinese Vice Premier Urges Return to Rules-Based Trade Order
|MT
|02:15pm
|GDP Revision and PCE Prices on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
|DJ
|02:14pm
|Shipping AI Chips to China Would Be a 'Big Mistake,' Anthropic CEO Says
|MT
|02:11pm
|Trump floats involving Venezuela opposition leader Machado in Venezuela
|RE
|02:11pm
|Trump says he does not know what Supreme Court is going to do on tariffs
|RE
"I want to keep you where you are" - Hassett no longer favorite to head the Fed
Greenland, Tariffs, and the Quiet Revolt of the Bond Market
Donald Trump wants Greenland. Not influence, not cooperation - ownership. And he has paired that demand with something he knows well: tariffs. Lots of them. Against Europe. Against France in particular. Against anyone who might say no. The bond market is starting to get nervous.
As U.S. orders fade, Chinese salespeople face tough grind in new markets
Analyst recommendations: Intel, Philip Morris, Duolingo, Netflix, SanDisk…
Why has the Indonesian rupiah hit a record low despite dollar weakness?
Czech billionaire's CSG launches record defence IPO, aiming to raise $4.4 billion
