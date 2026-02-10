New purchases in the Asia-Pacific Investor portfolio
Published on 02/10/2026 at 05:10 am EST - Modified on 02/10/2026 at 05:15 am EST
|07:47am
|Norwegian 10-year yield hits 17-year high after inflation data
|RE
|07:44am
|Gang that trafficked cocaine to Iceland busted, says Europol
|RE
|07:37am
|Ukraine's consumer inflation slows to 7.4% y/y in January, statistics says
|RE
|07:32am
|Botswana to expand exploration beyond diamonds, mines minister says
|RE
|07:29am
|Russia says one of two external power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been cut off
|RE
|07:28am
|USTR Greer on trade: expect to finalize in next couple of weeks with Indonesia
|RE
|07:28am
|USTR Greer on trade: expect Indonesia to be next big one -FBN
|RE
|07:22am
|USTR Greer on China trade: Expect more discussions ahead of Trump-Xi April meeting
|RE
|07:21am
|Russian attack kills mother and daughter in Ukraine's east, hurts 14 more, governor says
|RE
|07:17am
|USTR Greer on USMCA: Talks with Canada more challenging
|RE
|07:17am
|USTR Greer on negotiations will continue bilaterally
|RE
|07:17am
|USTR Greer on USMCA: entering negotiations with Mexico right now
|RE
|07:10am
|Stockholm Stock Exchange Rises as Earnings Reports Take Center Stage, OMXS30 Index Up 0.4 Percent
|FW
|07:04am
|India markets regulator: new rules of maintaining separate resources for rating financial instruments by different regulators to be effective Feb 2027
|RE
|07:04am
|India markets regulator: issues rules for rating agencies to rate instruments issued by other financial regulators
|RE
Analyst recommendations: Estee Lauder, Palantir, Qualcomm, Apple, PayPal…
European insurer stocks slide after US brokers selloff on AI concerns
ROI-Roaring global growth train emerging from 2026 fog: Mike Dolan
