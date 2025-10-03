New purchases in the US portfolio
Published on 10/03/2025 at 11:06 am EDT
Published on 10/03/2025 at 11:06 am EDT
|Why Labor Data Is 'Most Critical' to BlackRock's Rick Rieder
|11:32am
|MT
|Moil Ltd - achieves 10.3% production growth in Q2 FY'26
|11:32am
|RE
|Irish 2025 tax take 1.1% higher than expected at end of third quarter
|11:32am
|RE
|Ugro Capital Ltd - to consider raising of funds via non-convertible debentures
|11:31am
|RE
|Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - total deposit as of Sept 30 up 16.89% Y/Y
|11:31am
|RE
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd - total deposits as of Sept end up 14.8% YoY
|11:31am
|RE
|Berkshire Hathaway Separates Chairman, CEO Roles Ahead of Succession
|11:31am
|DJ
|IMF not due to vote at Friday meeting on waiver to allow Senegal more cash
|11:30am
|RE
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - to issue 46,43,000 convertible equity warrants
|11:30am
|RE
|Quadrant Televentures Ltd - CFO Anuj Ohri resigns from Quadrant Televentures
|11:27am
|RE
|RBI releases draft "Reserve Bank of India (lending to related parties) directions
|11:27am
|RE
|Sa's competition tribunal conditionally approved African Bank Ltd-Eskom Home Loan book deal
|11:27am
|RE
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd - Q2 gross advances up 23% Y/Y
|11:27am
|RE
|Bandhan Bank Ltd - gets notice seeking tax, penalty of of 21.7 million rupees
|11:26am
|RE
|Finnish court dismisses case against crew in Baltic Sea cable breach trial
|11:24am
|RE
The Best Articles of the Week: AI, electricity and the soft apocalypse
Peak. Repeat.
U.S. stock futures were pointing upward early Friday morning, lifted by a heady mix of optimism and caffeine: investors have convinced themselves that the Federal Reserve is preparing to cut rates, and soon. After a week of political gridlock and economic data drought, hope has stepped in to do the heavy lifting.
Gold set for seventh weekly rise on US rate-cut hopes, government shutdown
SaaS software: a stockmarket correction disconnected from fundamentals?
Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration
European shares eye best week since April with banks, miners leading
Applied Materials flags $600 million revenue hit in 2026 on broader chip export curbs
