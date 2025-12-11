New purchases in US portfolio
We have
Published on 12/11/2025 at 12:13 pm EST
|03:38pm
|CBOT wheat ends higher on bargain buying, softer dollar
|RE
|03:37pm
|Alberta daily canola price as of Dec. 11
|RE
|03:33pm
|M1 awarded $115 mln contract to support Air Force T-38 aviation maintenance program
|RE
|03:35pm
|Grand jury again rejects charges Trump sought against NY Attorney General James, sources say
|RE
|03:39pm
|ICE Review : Canola Closes Higher
|DJ
|03:03pm
|Brazil's finance minister Haddad signals possible exit in O Globo interview
|RE
|03:03pm
|TREASURIES-US yields decline for second day after Fed statement, data
|RE
|03:00pm
|SOFTS-New York cocoa closes up 1.1%, arabica coffee also up
|RE
|02:56pm
|NJ's Montclair Cuts School Staff and Mulls March Tax-Hike Vote
|MT
|02:58pm
|Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
|RE
|02:54pm
|White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine
|RE
|02:50pm
|Nasdaq slips as Oracle AI shock overshadows Fed relief
|RE
|02:40pm
|Definitely A Two-speed Economy: Ardian's Benedetti
|MT
|02:44pm
|Trump administration to overhaul financial stability watchdog to focus on economic growth: Bessent
|RE
|02:33pm
|Corn and wheat futures firm on brisk exports, softer dollar
|RE
Amid cost-of-living concerns, Donald Trump hits the campaign trail again
Markets Wanted a Party. The Economy Brought a Reality Check.
The Federal Reserve handed investors another rate cut. Wall Street responded by immediately looking for something to worry about. It found plenty. Tech stumbled, geopolitics glowered and commodities misbehaved. And to top it off, fresh economic numbers suggest America's post-pandemic glow-up may be losing its sheen.
Analyst recommendations: Centene, Knight-Swift, MongoDB, Netflix, Oracle…
Inside Stellantis CEO's 'emergency room' rush to recapture market share
Ladbrokes owner Entain says CFO Rob Wood to step down, IDS's Snape to take over
