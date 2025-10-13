New purchases in US portfolio
Published on 10/13/2025 at 03:31 am EDT
Published on 10/13/2025 at 03:31 am EDT
The Best Articles of the Week: Cowboys and currency traders, amongst others
Donald Trump brings out his stick and carrot
Trade wars are never far from financial markets. And even though investors have learned to live with them, they tense up as soon as Beijing and Washington start squabbling. On Friday, Donald Trump banged his fist on the table, before softening his stance over the weekend. The result? Sharp stock market declines on Friday and the prospect of a rebound today.
Analyst recommendations: AMD, Cleveland-Cliffs, Fiserv, Robert Half, SanDisk…
Pictet says that if the US loses its technological lead, everything will collapse
