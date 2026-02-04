New purchases in US portfolio
We have executed
Published on 02/04/2026 at 02:41 am EST
We have executed
Published on 02/04/2026 at 02:41 am EST
|03:42am
|Minutes-Swedish central bank's Thedeen: Economic activity looks to be somewhat higher than we expected, implying that growth will probably be somewhat stronger in 2026 than we assessed in December
|RE
|03:42am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Thedeen: My overall view is that CPIF inflation, and also the CPIF excluding energy, may be somewhat lower than we earlier assessed, but that this is not a sign of any clear change in the underlying inflationary pressures
|RE
|03:42am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Thedeen: The combination of inflation outcomes and a stronger krona indicates that our inflation forecast from December will more likely need to be revised down rather than up
|RE
|03:41am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Thedeen: The krona has strengthened further, suggesting that, going forward, goods inflation may be dampened more than we earlier assumed
|RE
|03:41am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Thedeen: My assessment is that the likelihood of very restrictive trade barriers is nevertheless limited
|RE
|03:41am
|Minutes-Swedish central bank's Thedeen: The Greenland crisis has created renewed uncertainty regarding the rules that will apply to our economic exchanges with the United States
|RE
|03:41am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Seim: My concern regarding inflation risks on the upside has therefore subsided somewhat
|RE
|03:40am
|Minutes-Swedish central bank's Seim: I assess that the increased uncertainty reduces the risk of demand driven inflation in Sweden somewhat
|RE
|03:40am
|Minutes-Swedish Central Bank's Thedeen: If the long-term inflation expectations will fall below 2 percent, there is probably good reason to ease monetary policy
|RE
|03:40am
|Iceland's central bank: further decisions to lower interest rates will depend on clear evidence that inflation is falling back to bank's 2½% inflation target
|RE
|03:39am
|Estonia detains ship heading for Russia suspected of smuggling
|RE
|03:36am
|Azerbaijan's central bank forecasts oil price at $64 per barrel in 2026
|RE
|03:34am
|Iceland's central bank: underlying inflationary pressures therefore continue to be persistent, even though economic activity has eased and there are clear signs that labour market is cooling
|RE
|03:34am
|Minutes-Swedish central bank's Thedeen: A rapid, large and persistent appreciation of the krona from today's level could complicate the monetary policy deliberations
|RE
|03:33am
|Iceland's central bank: Although January increase in CPI is due largely to changes in public levies on new motor vehicles, price hikes are still relatively widespread
|RE
Anthropic is stirring up trouble in the software industry
Investor nervousness spilled over into the software sector yesterday following Anthropic’s announcement of new AI solutions. Violent price swings hit several stocks and ultimately dragged US indices into negative territory. The rebound sketched out on Monday was wiped out in the process. Today’s session will be dominated by corporate earnings releases and by the question of the moment: should the software sector’s idols be burned?
Novo Nordisk's shock 2026 guidance points to obesity battle heating up
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares pause after US trade-deal rally; IT stocks weigh
India central bank to stand pat as trade deal reduces urgency on rate cuts
Suncor Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on higher production
Indian mutual funds to continue government bond sales despite US trade deal relief, managers say (Feb 3)
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions