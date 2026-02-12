New purchases in US portfolio
|02:40am
|Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says
|RE
|02:34am
|China EV Sales Drop for First Time Since February 2024
|DJ
|02:33am
|China will make fair ruling on Canadian canola, says commerce ministry
|RE
|02:32am
|BOJ could hike rates as early as March, up to 3 times in 2026, Mizuho executive says
|RE
|02:27am
|Ecb's Villeroy: Expected economic growth in first quarter in-line with 1% annual growth expected in 2026
|RE
|02:27am
|ECB's Villeroy: We expect economic growth in France between 0.2% and 0.3% in first quarter
|RE
|02:25am
|UK PM faces fresh questions over judgment after Doyle controversy
|AN
|02:19am
|China's commerce ministry, on Canada canola anti-dumping tariffs: extension due to complexity of case
|RE
|02:19am
|China's commerce ministry, on Canada canola anti-dumping tariffs: investigation period extended to March 9
|RE
|02:19am
|China's commerce ministry, on Canada canola anti-dumping tariffs: will make a fair, final decision based on facts, evidence
|RE
|02:19am
|China's Commerce Ministry, on EV makers negotiating with EU case-by-case: look forward to more Chinese enterprises reaching agreement on price commitments
|RE
|02:17am
|UK economy records 0.1% fourth-quarter growth and 1.3% in 2025
|AN
|02:14am
|Britain's economy ekes out only 0.1% growth in Q4
|RE
|02:13am
|South African farmers count mounting losses as foot-and-mouth disease rages
|RE
|02:09am
|UK Office for National Statistics says real GDP per head fell by 0.1% qq in Q4 2025
|RE
China's industrial juggernaut threatens Europe's manufacturing heartland
Australia's South32 confirms Mozambique plant wind-down after profit beat
Spirit Airlines seeks court approval to auction 20 Airbus jets for about $500 million
WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app
Hermes reports 9.8% revenue growth in fourth quarter, beating expectations
Pentagon pushing AI companies to expand on classified networks, sources say
US judge says Bank of America's alleged 'reckless disregard' supports Epstein lawsuit
