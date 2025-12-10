New reprocessing project in Angola for Viridien
Published on 12/10/2025 at 02:47 am EST
This high-end 4,300 km² dataset will provide valuable information on the still largely unexplored structures along the Atlantic hinge zone, in the extension of the Cameia and Golfinho fields.
Viridien will reprocess the data from Block 22, proposed as part of the next licensing round, using its latest proprietary imaging technologies, as well as advanced deghosting and demultiplexing processes.
This data will complement the 2,900 km² of data already acquired on the neighboring Block 20/11, providing operators with access to a total coverage of over 7,200 km² of state-of-the-art, ultra-wideband PSDM data.