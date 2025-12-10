New reprocessing project in Angola for Viridien

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/10/2025 at 02:47 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Viridien announces a new project to reprocess multi-client seismic data from Block 22 off the coast of Angola, with initial results to be delivered in Q1 2026 and final products in Q3/Q4 2026.



This high-end 4,300 km² dataset will provide valuable information on the still largely unexplored structures along the Atlantic hinge zone, in the extension of the Cameia and Golfinho fields.



Viridien will reprocess the data from Block 22, proposed as part of the next licensing round, using its latest proprietary imaging technologies, as well as advanced deghosting and demultiplexing processes.



This data will complement the 2,900 km² of data already acquired on the neighboring Block 20/11, providing operators with access to a total coverage of over 7,200 km² of state-of-the-art, ultra-wideband PSDM data.