Newmont is considering the possibility of acquiring Barrick Mining's gold assets in Nevada, according to information reported by Bloomberg and republished by MT Newswires. The American group is also considering a broader offer, including a full takeover of its Canadian competitor. The discussions, which are still preliminary, cover several scenarios, including the purchase of Barrick's stake in their joint gold venture in Nevada, created as part of a strategic partnership between the two industry leaders.

However, no agreement has yet been reached between the two parties. The prospect of a merger between the world's two largest gold producers has prompted mixed reactions on the markets. On Monday, Newmont's share price fell by nearly 6%, while Barrick's lost around 2%, with investors expressing caution about the potential costs of such a deal.