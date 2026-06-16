Newmont Restructures Executive Leadership Team

Newmont Corporation announced a series of strategic executive appointments yesterday. Effective July 1, 2026, Brian Tabolt will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mark Rodgers has been named the new Chief Operating Officer, while David Thornton will take the helm as Chief Technical Officer. Additionally, David Fry has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Project Development.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Most recently serving as Chief Accounting Officer and head of Newmont's finance hub, Brian Tabolt will bring 20 years of expertise to the group's global financial strategy. Since joining the company in 2021, he has held several key leadership positions, including head of financial planning and analysis and interim CFO. In these roles, he was instrumental in strengthening budgetary control and discipline while modernizing capital allocation and integrated corporate planning.



Prior to joining Newmont, Tabolt served as Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, following leadership roles in technical accounting and SEC reporting. He began his career in public audit at Deloitte.



As Chief Operating Officer, Mark Rodgers will oversee Newmont's entire operating portfolio. His mandate will be to enhance synergy across the group's 12 operational sites and align their activities with corporate requirements for health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE). Currently serving as Managing Director for the Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, Rodgers joined Newmont in 2020. He has led several strategic zones, including Latin America and the Caribbean. He draws on more than 30 years of experience in the mineral resources sector, gained at industry giants such as BHP and Rio Tinto.



With over 25 years of mining industry experience, David Thornton will lead the Technical Services division, which encompasses exploration, asset management, processing, mine planning, and digital initiatives. His mandate is to consolidate Newmont's technical expertise to optimize the performance of operations and projects while driving technological innovation.



Currently Managing Director for the Americas region, Thornton joined Newmont in 2016. He has held technical roles in surface and underground operations before leading the Latin America, Caribbean, and Africa divisions, and later serving as Vice President of Productivity for North America. Previously, he held engineering and management positions at Gold Fields in Australia and at Barrick Gold Corporation.



Currently head of Newmont's global projects hub, David Fry possesses deep international expertise in managing large-scale mining, energy, and infrastructure projects. Before joining Newmont, he was General Manager of Projects at Rio Tinto, where he managed a major portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier in his career, he held various engineering and operational management roles in the oil and gas sector, notably at UGL and Origin Energy.



